Crash involving car and motorbike blocks road

Emergency services were called to a crash on Lodge Hill, Upper Sheringham. Picture: Google Maps Archant

Emergency services were called to a crash involving a car and a motorbike.

It happened in Lodge Hill, Upper Sheringham at about 11.35am on Friday, March 20.

A Norfolk police spokesman said: “We were called at 11.37am to Lodge Hill in Upper Sheringham. It was a two-vehicle accident involving a car and a motorbike, The road was partially blocked at 11.40am.

“The East of England ambulance service was called and was on scene at 11.58am. There are reports of injuries but they are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.”

More to follow.