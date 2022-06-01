Cafe to host buffet evening for Ukrainians

An evening where Ukrainian refugees living in north Norfolk can come together will be held at Cromer's Crab Pot Cafe.

Michael Fuhri, owner of the cafe in Hamilton Road, said a free buffet dinner would be held for Ukrainians on Tuesday, June 7, starting at 6pm with food from 6.30pm.

He said: "We hope this will foster a greater sense of community for them and generally help them to take comfort from their shared experiences."

The cafe has been collecting its tips to put towards a Ukrainian relief fund.

-Drop in sessions for Ukrainian refugees and host families are held at the North Norfolk District Council offices in Holt Road, Cromer on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The sessions are held each week from 2pm until 4pm and will offer a range of support and guidance, with assistance from NNDC officers and organisations across Norfolk.