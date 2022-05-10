Crab and Lobster Festival cancelled for 2022

Tony Shipp enjoying a crab sandwich at a previous Cromer and Sheringham Crab and Lobster Festival. The festival has been called off for 2022. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2017

Cromer and Sheringham's Crab and Lobster Festival has been called off this year due to a shortage of people on the organising team.

Tony Shipp, committee chairman, said he was disappointed the popular event - which would have taken place this month - will now not return until 2023.

Mr Shipp said: "A number of people on the admin side of it have decided to stand down and we haven't been able to replace them, and there have been one or two illnesses as well, which has made it difficult to go ahead."

Mr Shipp said there would be a public meeting later this year, when it was hoped new volunteers would come forward. The event usually includes live music and entertainment, cookery demonstrations and, in summer, the world crabbing championships.

Mr Shipp said anyone interested in joining the festival team could contact him by phone 07733 406910 or 01263 512591, or emailing shipp1@outlook.com