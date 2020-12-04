News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Covid marshals hit the streets in north Norfolk

Stuart Anderson

Published: 4:57 PM December 4, 2020   
Liberal Democrat councillor Sarah Bütikofer. Picture: North Norfolk District Council

Liberal Democrat councillor Sarah Bütikofer. Picture: North Norfolk District Council - Credit: North Norfolk District Council

A team of six Covid support officers has hit north Norfolk's high streets following the second lockdown to give advice and check that measures designed to slow the spread of the virus are being followed.

North Norfolk District Council has tasked the officers - who are called 'Covid marshals' elsewhere - with promoting public health messages such as hand washing, social distancing and the wearing of face coverings.

The officers will be on the high streets of Holt, Fakenham, Cromer, Sheringham, Wells-next-the-Sea and North Walsham six days a week in the lead-up to Christmas. 

Sarah Bütikofer, the council's leader, said: "Christmas will be a difficult time for many this year, and even the way in which we prepare has had to change. But by following the guidelines we can all help to make sure we keep each other safe during this special time of year.

"These new support officers are there to help us all remember the rules and to provide help and advice to local businesses, please continue to work with us and now with them, so we can start next year on a brighter note."


