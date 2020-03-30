Search

Norfolk park closes after ‘too many people’ drive there amid lockdown

PUBLISHED: 15:43 30 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:43 30 March 2020

Holt Country Park is closed. Picture: NNDC

Holt Country Park is closed. Picture: NNDC

Archant

An award-winning country park in north Norfolk has been closed on police advice due to the numbers of people driving there, despite the coronavirus outbreak.

A North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) spokesman said: “Due to too many people driving to Holt Country Park, please be aware both public car parks and the park gates have now been closed on police advice.”

It comes about a week after the council annunced that coastal car parks would close in a move designed to discourage visitors amid the crisis.

There have been increasing calls for non-residents and second-home owners to stay away from the area to help slow the spread of the virus.

Cromer pier has also been fenced off amid concerns people are ignoring emergency rules about social distancing.

Sarah Butikofer, council leader, has urged would-be holidaymakers to stay at their main residence in order to protect the NHS and save lives.

