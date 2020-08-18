Search

Homes plan for farm should be refused, council officers say

PUBLISHED: 08:00 18 August 2020 | UPDATED: 08:00 18 August 2020

The site on North Walsham Road, Banningham, where two new homes would be built. Picture: Google Maps

The site on North Walsham Road, Banningham, where two new homes would be built. Picture: Google Maps

Plans to build two homes on the site of a derelict north Norfolk farm building should be refused, according to council officers.

North Norfolk District Council’s planning committee is due to consider the plans, for Heppinn Barn, North Walsham Road, Banningham, at its meeting on Thursday, August 20.

But a report prepared by officers says unauthorised works have taken place at the site, and the homes would be in: “an unsustainable location with only a very limited range of services/facilities”, leaving occupants dependant on private car use.

It said that prior approval had been given for work at the site, but work had since taken place there which had not been approved.

One of the new homes would have three bedrooms and the other would have four.

Bodies including Norfolk County Council, Colby Parish Council and the Ramblers’ Association have no objections to the plans.

