Video

‘Our communities are really concerned’ - Council meeting to discuss PM’s statement

What will easing the lockdown mean for north Norfolk? This picture shows Sheringham from the clifftops above the central beach. Photo: KAREN BETHELL Archant

Councillors in north Norfolk are meeting to discuss prime minister Boris Johnson’s statement on easing the lockdown.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

NNDC leader Sarah Butikofer is concerned about the new rules. Picture: Sarah Butikofer NNDC leader Sarah Butikofer is concerned about the new rules. Picture: Sarah Butikofer

North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) is keen to find out what implications it will have on second home owners, motor homes and tourists heading to beaches.

The Government has today revealed more details about its plan and said that people would be able to drive to outdoor open spaces irrespective of the distance, as long as they respected social distancing guidance while there.

NNDC leader Sarah Butikofer, who has written to both MPs in the area, said: “Our communities are really concerned - we love having visitors and we want to support local businesses and getting them open again, but we need to do it in a controlled and managed way, so we all stay safe. Residents’ safety will always be our number one priority,”

She said the council’s Gold Command group would meet to discuss its response to the PM’s statement.

North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker wants more clarity from the Government on the new rules. Picture: Victoria Pertusa North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker wants more clarity from the Government on the new rules. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

She added: “We will be discussing our car parks and public conveniences strategy moving forward.

“Clear guidance from the Government is key to unlocking the area in a controlled and safe manner for residents and visitors.

“My inbox has lit up with coastal communities asking what this means for them in terms of visitors. Can second home owners now come to North Norfolk?

“What about motor homes? Are there guidelines for facilities at these locations – toilets, play areas, or can we interpret?

“How will locations cope with policing social distancing?“

MORE: Wear facemasks in shops and on public transport, government says

Meanwhile, Duncan Baker, North Norfolk MP, is also looking for more clarity from the Government.

He said: “The infection rate in Norfolk has been comparatively low, and I want to make sure we keep it that way. We need to protect our most vulnerable and elderly, as we have the oldest population in the country.”

A spokesman for the National Trust, which runs several sites in our region, said they were waiting for more details from the Government before reviewing its reopening plans.

The Government said today that the new measures may come with some risk and added it was important that everyone continued to act responsibly.