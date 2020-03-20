Video

‘Keep going and together we will get through this’ - Council leader’s video message

The leader of North Norfolk council has urged residents to stick together to beat the threat from the coronavirus outbreak.

Sarah Bütikofer said in a video message that these were “unprecedented times” and they were working with people in the area to fight the spread of the disease.

Meanwhile, face-to-face meetings with staff at the council’s Cromer and Fakenham offices have now been suspended.

She said: “Our absolute commitment is that we will continue to provide essential services and support to all of our residents - and particularly those most vulnerable and at risk.

“Of course, we’re all having to make some difficult decisions in order to do what must be done to effectively combat this threat.

“So while the council is still very much open for business and functioning to support our community, we have announced that to protect residents and our teams, face-to-face meetings with staff at our Cromer and Fakenham offices have been suspended - and that residents who need to get in touch should contact us by phone or email.

“Everyone at the council is absolutely determined to support everyone during this crisis. This is a challenge like no other and accordingly all your political representatives are working together to protect and assist our community.

“I have asked the Conservative and Independent group Leaders to join the Cabinet so that we can co-ordinate our response to this challenge effectively. I am also in daily contact with North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker as we co-ordinate our efforts to ensure north Norfolk is united in its stand against Coronavirus.

“We all know what a wonderful place North Norfolk is and once again I have been truly humbled by the number of you rallying round to support each other and our most vulnerable residents during this crisis.

“Keep going and together we will get through this.”

A ist of useful phone numbers and email addresses can be found at www.north-norfolk.gov.uk

The council is also compiling a register of community, faith and locally known groups that are offering assistance, and this will appear on the website shortly.