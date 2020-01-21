Search

Advanced search

Council praised for tracing and prosecuting fly-tipper

21 January, 2020 - 11:08
A council prosecuted a man who dumped waste, pictured, near Fakenham. Photo: North Norfolk District Council

A council prosecuted a man who dumped waste, pictured, near Fakenham. Photo: North Norfolk District Council

Archant

A rural campaigning organisation has praised a council for tracing and prosecuting a man for fly-tipping.

John Isaac McPhee, of The Common, South Creake, was ordered to pay £2,900 for dumping household goods from the Norwich area in a field near Fakenham.

He was prosecuted by North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) and the Countryside Alliance hailed the authority's enforcement team's efforts in tracing the junk.

You may also want to watch:

McPhee, 36, had taken waste off a site for a fee only to dump it onto a farming company's land in March 2017.

It was traced back to McPhee after the landlord of the Norwich address gave a witness statement which included the vehicle, registration, and a description of him as the man who stopped and offered to take the waste away.

Meanwhile, the alliance has reiterated its call for tougher action on fly-tipping. There were more than one million instances of fly-tipping in England last year.

Most Read

Pub closed for nine years to reopen after £1m revamp

Ivor Braka outside The Suffield Arms pub at Gunton near North Walsham which is being completely renovated. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Meet new team running village pub with Spanish twist

Manager Jose Manuel Cabrera Sanchez with the Spanish ham at The Walpole Arms in Itteringham. Pictures; Brittany Woodman

Motorists urged to add extra time to journeys amid roadworks

Motorists have been warned to add extra time onto their journeys this week due to roadworks in a seaside town. Picture: Chris Bishop

‘Why is North Walsham Norfolk’s forgotten town?’ - fears over school places

North Walsham is in danger of becoming Norfolk's 'forgotten town', a councillor has claimed. Photo: Brittany Woodman

Man and woman seriously injured in crash

A man and woman have suffered serious injuries after a crash on a road in north Norfolk.Picture: Maps

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Pub closed for nine years to reopen after £1m revamp

Ivor Braka outside The Suffield Arms pub at Gunton near North Walsham which is being completely renovated. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Meet new team running village pub with Spanish twist

Manager Jose Manuel Cabrera Sanchez with the Spanish ham at The Walpole Arms in Itteringham. Pictures; Brittany Woodman

Motorists urged to add extra time to journeys amid roadworks

Motorists have been warned to add extra time onto their journeys this week due to roadworks in a seaside town. Picture: Chris Bishop

‘Why is North Walsham Norfolk’s forgotten town?’ - fears over school places

North Walsham is in danger of becoming Norfolk's 'forgotten town', a councillor has claimed. Photo: Brittany Woodman

Man and woman seriously injured in crash

A man and woman have suffered serious injuries after a crash on a road in north Norfolk.Picture: Maps

Latest from the North Norfolk News

118 new members join Labour party in Norfolk district

North Norfolk Labour membership has increased by a quarter. Picture: NN Labour

Former hotel and wedding venue which shut down is up for sale

The Manor Hotel, Mundesley. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Fears that bacteria which can cause Legionnaire’s Disease found in hospital

Concerns have been raised at North Walsham and District War Memorial Hospital. Picture: Google Maps

The 20 restaurants in Norfolk you should visit according to The Michelin Guide

Lamb belly, artichoke and salsa verde at the Socius Restaurant at Burnham Market, which is one of 20 Norfolk restaurants in The Michelin Guide 2020 Credit: Denise Bradley

Council praised for tracing and prosecuting fly-tipper

A council prosecuted a man who dumped waste, pictured, near Fakenham. Photo: North Norfolk District Council
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists