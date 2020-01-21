Council praised for tracing and prosecuting fly-tipper

A council prosecuted a man who dumped waste, pictured, near Fakenham. Photo: North Norfolk District Council Archant

A rural campaigning organisation has praised a council for tracing and prosecuting a man for fly-tipping.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

John Isaac McPhee, of The Common, South Creake, was ordered to pay £2,900 for dumping household goods from the Norwich area in a field near Fakenham.

He was prosecuted by North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) and the Countryside Alliance hailed the authority's enforcement team's efforts in tracing the junk.

You may also want to watch:

McPhee, 36, had taken waste off a site for a fee only to dump it onto a farming company's land in March 2017.

It was traced back to McPhee after the landlord of the Norwich address gave a witness statement which included the vehicle, registration, and a description of him as the man who stopped and offered to take the waste away.

Meanwhile, the alliance has reiterated its call for tougher action on fly-tipping. There were more than one million instances of fly-tipping in England last year.