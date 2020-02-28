Search

Council's 'money for nothing' waste strategy blasted

PUBLISHED: 14:05 28 February 2020 | UPDATED: 14:35 28 February 2020

NNDC is enforcing a new waste strategy. Picture: Archant

NNDC is enforcing a new waste strategy. Picture: Archant

B&B and holiday let owners in north Norfolk are being hit with more bills and hassle as part of the council's waste strategy, it has been claimed.

The letter Mr Deith received from the council. Picture: supplied by Roger DeithThe letter Mr Deith received from the council. Picture: supplied by Roger Deith

Properties with paying guests such as B&Bs and self-catering rooms have been told by North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) that waste should now be separated into two bins or bags, for domestic waste and visitor waste.

Then, on bin collection day, each bin-bag will be emptied into the refuse collection lorry, thereby reuniting the domestic waste and visitor waste. The same process also applies to refuse for recycling.

Roger Deith, from Yarmouth Road, North Walsham, who lets out their house annex as a holiday let, has not paid anything for refuse collection before, but must now pay about £100 annually for plastic bin bags.

He said: "NNDC's new money for nothing scheme based on waste collection seems a bit unnecessary.

"When this scheme is fully implemented NNDC will be collecting considerable sums just for collecting domestic waste in the same manner as previously.

"NNDC is not the only council introducing this scheme, but most appear to be adopting a more common-sense approach."

An NNDC spokesman said the council followed the Controlled Waste (England and Wales) Regulations, which were last amended in 2012 and not changed since.

A spokesman added: "In recent years, NNDC has identified properties that are business rated and are in receipt of household collections.

"The owners of these properties have been informed that, as they are business rated, they are not entitled to receive the standard household waste collection service and of their legal obligations in relation to the waste their business generates.

"Businesses are not obligated to subscribe to a commercial waste collection service from NNDC but are obliged to provide their Duty of Care document confirming waste transfers, if requested.

"Operationally, where the commercial waste service is provided by the district council it may be the case that both household waste and commercial waste is collected in the same vehicle on the same day. This is for operational efficiency and more environmentally beneficial than sending multiple vehicles to the same destination."

