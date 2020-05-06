Search

Advanced search

Could you stomach the ‘fry-up challenge’ for the NHS?

PUBLISHED: 13:03 06 May 2020 | UPDATED: 13:09 06 May 2020

Michael Bidwell, from Cambridge, was the first person to undertake the 'challenge' at Sheringham's Tuckers Tucks In. Picture: Supplied by Bradlie Tucker

Michael Bidwell, from Cambridge, was the first person to undertake the 'challenge' at Sheringham's Tuckers Tucks In. Picture: Supplied by Bradlie Tucker

Archant

Anyone looking for a tasty way to help the health service can now take part in a super-sized challenge.

Bradlie Tucker, owner of Sheringham-based Tuckers Tuck In food van. Picture: Supplied by Bradlie TuckerBradlie Tucker, owner of Sheringham-based Tuckers Tuck In food van. Picture: Supplied by Bradlie Tucker

Bradlie Tucker, who runs the Sheringham-based Tuckers Tuck In food van, has started offering the challenge for £12. People taking part have been timing - and often filming themselves - along with making a donation to the NHS.

Inside the very large challenge bun are three four ounce burgers, three jumbo sausages, five rashers of bacon, four eggs, cheese, onion and mushrooms.

Mr Tucker said: “I’ve had lots of people order and support me and I’ve had four people take on this monstrous challenge.”

Mr Tucker said the fastest eater was so far Mike Waters, who demolished the feast in 12 minutes 15 seconds.

Sheringham-based Tuckers Tuck In food van. Picture: Supplied by Bradlie TuckerSheringham-based Tuckers Tuck In food van. Picture: Supplied by Bradlie Tucker

You may also want to watch:

Sam Moffatt was second on 14:30. Michael Bidwell and Dave Waters have also taken on the challenge.

Mr Tucker said: “All local lads went live on Facebook and times themselves is support for the NHS workers and donations will be going to the NHS to save lives.”

Since the coronavirus pandemic it’s hit businesses like mine very hard not being able to trade normally

“I thought I’d keep up the spirit and try my best doing a takeaway and delivery service from Weybourne Road on Fridays and Saturdays 8am-2pm.”

The food van also sells cakes and more traditionally-sized fry up meals.

To place an order, call 07904 003197.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Norfolk News. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Pop-up takeaway pizza restaurant planned for seaside town

Plans for Mammoth Pizza in Sheringham. Picture: James Henman architect/ NNDC planning documents

Rare eagle seen over Norfolk after UK extinction 240 years ago

A rare white-tailed eagle has been seen over Norfolk Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Neil_Burton

Bullying and anxiety found at care home already in special measures

Dunsland care home in Paston Road, Mundesley. Picture: Stuart Anderson

Laughing kookaburra keeps owner company on lockdown walks

Kat Tate has been taking her kookaburra Siren along on her daily lockdown walk. Picture: Supplied by Kat Tate

Boy cycles 181 miles in 45 days to thank the NHS

Liam Kelly, nine, is biking 181 miles in 45 days for NHS Charities Together. Pictures: Sharon Kelly

Most Read

Pop-up takeaway pizza restaurant planned for seaside town

Plans for Mammoth Pizza in Sheringham. Picture: James Henman architect/ NNDC planning documents

Rare eagle seen over Norfolk after UK extinction 240 years ago

A rare white-tailed eagle has been seen over Norfolk Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Neil_Burton

Bullying and anxiety found at care home already in special measures

Dunsland care home in Paston Road, Mundesley. Picture: Stuart Anderson

Laughing kookaburra keeps owner company on lockdown walks

Kat Tate has been taking her kookaburra Siren along on her daily lockdown walk. Picture: Supplied by Kat Tate

Boy cycles 181 miles in 45 days to thank the NHS

Liam Kelly, nine, is biking 181 miles in 45 days for NHS Charities Together. Pictures: Sharon Kelly

Latest from the North Norfolk News

Could you stomach the ‘fry-up challenge’ for the NHS?

Michael Bidwell, from Cambridge, was the first person to undertake the 'challenge' at Sheringham's Tuckers Tucks In. Picture: Supplied by Bradlie Tucker

How to mark VE Day in north Norfolk

Sir Winston Churchill giving his familiar 'V' sign. 75 years ago the former Prime Minister declared the war with Germany was over. Picture: PA/PA Wire

Minister sorry for no notice about asylum seekers’ move

Home Office minister Chris Philp MP. Picture: gov.uk/Neil Perry

Lockdown students sent ‘missing you’ collage from teaching team

Cromer Academy principal Antony Little. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Give them a break! Scheme to reward health workers after pandemic launched

Nick Dent, who owns The Ship Inn at Mundesley, set up the Care4carers scheme. Picture: ALLY McGILVRAY
Drive 24