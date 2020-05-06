Could you stomach the ‘fry-up challenge’ for the NHS?

Michael Bidwell, from Cambridge, was the first person to undertake the 'challenge' at Sheringham's Tuckers Tucks In. Picture: Supplied by Bradlie Tucker Archant

Anyone looking for a tasty way to help the health service can now take part in a super-sized challenge.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Bradlie Tucker, owner of Sheringham-based Tuckers Tuck In food van. Picture: Supplied by Bradlie Tucker Bradlie Tucker, owner of Sheringham-based Tuckers Tuck In food van. Picture: Supplied by Bradlie Tucker

Bradlie Tucker, who runs the Sheringham-based Tuckers Tuck In food van, has started offering the challenge for £12. People taking part have been timing - and often filming themselves - along with making a donation to the NHS.

Inside the very large challenge bun are three four ounce burgers, three jumbo sausages, five rashers of bacon, four eggs, cheese, onion and mushrooms.

Mr Tucker said: “I’ve had lots of people order and support me and I’ve had four people take on this monstrous challenge.”

Mr Tucker said the fastest eater was so far Mike Waters, who demolished the feast in 12 minutes 15 seconds.

Sheringham-based Tuckers Tuck In food van. Picture: Supplied by Bradlie Tucker Sheringham-based Tuckers Tuck In food van. Picture: Supplied by Bradlie Tucker

You may also want to watch:

Sam Moffatt was second on 14:30. Michael Bidwell and Dave Waters have also taken on the challenge.

Mr Tucker said: “All local lads went live on Facebook and times themselves is support for the NHS workers and donations will be going to the NHS to save lives.”

Since the coronavirus pandemic it’s hit businesses like mine very hard not being able to trade normally

“I thought I’d keep up the spirit and try my best doing a takeaway and delivery service from Weybourne Road on Fridays and Saturdays 8am-2pm.”

The food van also sells cakes and more traditionally-sized fry up meals.

To place an order, call 07904 003197.