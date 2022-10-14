Cottage business lends a hand to live-savers

Sue Allen, third from left, from East Ruston Cottages, with members of the Broadland Community First Responders. - Credit: Supplied

Community First Responders (CFR) in Broadland have been carrying on their work of saving lives with extra support thanks to a new sponsorship.

East Ruston Cottages, a dog-friendly holiday cottage agency, has been sponsoring phones and fuel for Broadland CFRs since the start of September.

Sue Allen, who runs the cottage business, said she first heard about the CFRs through one of its team members, John Brooks, who owns a holiday home.

Ms Allen said:"Recently John approached me to see if my business would be willing to sponsor Broadland First Responders to help with the increased call out fuel costs and mobile phone costs being experienced by the team.

"I felt that not only to give up your free time to help save people's lives but to then pay for the extra fuel and phone costs to do so is tough.

"Due to working with John, and learning about CFRs and our local Broadland First Responders, Roger, my partner, has decided to support further by beginning the process to volunteer with the team too."

The East of England Ambulance Service has offered to pay for CFRs fuel from November 1.