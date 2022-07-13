Money concerns could hit tourism on coast this summer

Eric Snaith, who runs Eric's Fish and Chips in Holt; Richard Kershaw, NNDC councillor; and Graham Hukins, commercial manager of North Norfolk Railway. - Credit: Tichwell Manor/NNDC/Leigh Caudwell

Concerns about the cost of living could hit tourism in north Norfolk this summer, according to local businesses.

With school holidays around the corner, the coast is preparing for its busiest time of the year - but those expecting a bumper summer like last year's, when the staycation effect attracted more vistors than ever before to the region, could be disappointed.

Eric Snaith, who runs Eric's Fish and Chips in Holt, said: "I think it's a tough time again. There is a lot of negativity in the news, a lot of uncertainty, and this generally makes people curtail their spending.

"It's a bit frustrating, because we've just got through the pandemic, so I'm hopeful the government will do something to help with the cost of living."

A busy Sheringham promenade during the summer of 2022, when staycations brought more visitors than ever before to north Norfolk. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Last summer, the number of visitors to north Norfolk grew, particularly those looking for a UK-based holiday due to Covid restrictions on international travel.

"I don't think it will be as busy as last summer, although that was the busiest summer on record," Mr Snaith said.

"Last year a lot of people were in a good position financially, they hadn't been spending through the pandemic, and they were desperate to get out and do stuff. Whereas now people have seen living costs going up."

Richard Kershaw, sustainable growth and employment portfolio holder at North Norfolk District Council (NNDC), echoed some of Mr Snaith's concerns, predicting a "slightly calmer" season compared to last year.

"The cost of living crisis is affecting everybody. With the cost of fuel, a lot of people will literally stay at home," he said.

Councillor Richard Kershaw, North Norfolk District Council's portfolio holder for sustainable growth. - Credit: Supplied by Richard Kershaw

Mr Kershaw does think the season will go on for longer and hopes that more tourists explore inland rather than sticking only to the coast.

Graham Hukins, commercial manager at North Norfolk Railway, was more optimistic.

"We're certainly seeing the staycation effect," he said.

Graham Hukins, North Norfolk Railway commercial manager - Credit: Leigh Caudwell

"We're expecting and gearing up for a busy summer, so we move to our peak timetable from this Saturday, which runs through the school holidays and sees at least nine trains a day steaming between Sheringham and Holt."

Advance bookings for the 1960s weekend on July 23 and 24 are "looking healthy", he said.

'Recruitment is a challenge'

Finding staff has been an issue for the hospitality industry in the build-up to the summer season.

Mr Snaith said: "Recruitment has been really difficult. We're not in too bad a position at the moment. Businesses are desperate to get people in and wages are getting inflated."

He said that north Norfolk's location means they don't always get the young population they need to fill their vacancies.

North Norfolk Railway, meanwhile, is run by a team of 300 volunteers who maintain the stations, tracks, engines and carriages, and run the trains, supported by around 40 staff.

Mr Hukins said: "Recruitment is a challenge. For the early part of the season, it's harder to fill the vacancies than usual."

The lack of enough hospitality staff is said to be down to the lockdown leading people to pursue other interests, competitive wages and demographics.