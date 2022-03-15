Cory Chapman, 11, from Mundesley, crossing the line in second place in the number three kart at the final round of the Total Karting Zero championships. - Credit: Car Scene UK Media

A young karting driver has enjoyed going wheel-to-wheel against some of the best in the country during the winter racing season.

Cory Chapman, 11, from Mundesley, finished fifth overall in the winter championship run by Total Karting Zero engineered by Rob Smedley.

The Sidestrand Hall School pupil, who has autism as well as ADHD and global development delay, has been racing for four years.

Cory Chapman, 10, from Mundesley, has put in some impressive performances on the go-karting track. - Credit: Supplied by Craig Chapman

In the last round of the championship, at Thruxton in Hampshire on February 26 and 27, Cory qualified fourth for the final.

The first heat saw him start fourth and finish fourth after a close race which his dad, Craig Chapman, called "nice and clean".

Cory Chapman with Rob Smedley. - Credit: Car Scene UK Media

In the second heat, he started fourth and finished third after a wheel-to-wheel battle with the summer champion.

Cory started fourth in the final and finished second after resuming his battle with the summer champion for the first few laps.

Mr Chapman said: "He was chuffed to come out on top.

"We were able to pick up the battle which we had left off in heat one and had immense fun doing this."

Cory said: "I've had a blast racing with some of the best in the country and finished fifth out of 32 racers.

"A big thank you to everyone involved and who believed in me."

His dad, Craig, said one of his son's aims for this season had been to finish higher than the previous year.

Cory Chapman behind the wheel at Team BRIT headquarters. - Credit: DAVE SOUTH

Cory stopped breathing when he was six months old after a bout of severe gastroenteritis, and doctors said at the time he would not live to see his next Christmas.

He took up go-karting when he was seven, and Mr Chapman has previously said he had done exceptionally well in a sport where money can make a big difference.

He got into karting at Anglia Karting Centre near Swaffham - supported by his mum.

The Total Karting Zero engineered by Rob Smedley competition uses electric karts and was set up by Formula One director of data systems and former Ferrari F1 race engineer Rob Smedley.

Mr Chapman said Cory one day hoped to take part in the British Touring Car Championship.

The family are looking for sponsors and can be contacted through his Facebook page at Cory Chapman Racing.







































