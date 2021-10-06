News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Young karter's delight at first championship season

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 4:36 PM October 6, 2021   
Cory Chapman, sitting in a kart raced by karting legend Colin McRae, during the final round of the TKZ

Cory Chapman, sitting in a kart raced by karting legend Colin McRae, during the final round of the TKZ summer championship at Rowrah, Cumbria. - Credit: Craig Chapman

A young karting racer from Mundesley has finished his first championship season with a respectable seventh place. 

Cory Chapman, 10, said he was pleased with his final placing - out of a field of 31 cadet racers - which saw him compete across the country as part of the contest, called Total Karting Zero engineered by Rob Smedley.

Cory said: "There were some incredible highs and some bad lows as well. I learned so much in a short space of time."

Cory Chapman, at first ever win at Hooton Park, Birkenhead, in round two of the  TKZ 2021 Summer Championship.

Cory Chapman, at first ever win at Hooton Park, Birkenhead, in round two of the TKZ 2021 Summer Championship. - Credit: Car Scene UK Media

Cory's dad, Craig, said his son had done had done exceptionally well considering many of the other racers already had several championship seasons under their belts. 

Cory Chapman, 10, from Mundesley, has put in some impressive performances on the go-karting track. 

Cory Chapman, 10, from Mundesley, has put in some impressive performances on the go-karting track. - Credit: Supplied by Craig Chapman

Cory, who goes to Sidestrand Hall School, suffered a serious racing accident in Lincolnshire in April

The air ambulance was called and he was taken to Lincoln County Hospital, but luckily had no broken bones - just bruises and shaken nerves.

Cory said he wanted to thank his supporters and sponsors, including Anglia Karting Centre, Mundesley businesses Beach Hut Cafe, Beach  House, Country Pickings, Fish and Fry, North Walsham Gents, Sprit Motorsport, Woodland Holiday Park, HypeX Racewear and Wendy Fredericks.




