Podium finish for Cory as championship heats up

Published: 12:23 PM August 2, 2021 Updated: 3:49 PM August 2, 2021

Cory Chapman, 10, from Mundesley, has put in some impressive performances on the go-karting track. - Credit: Supplied by Craig Chapman

A young karting racer faced challenging conditions but ended up on the podium after his latest race in a national competition.

Cory Chapman, 10 and from Mundesley, finished third in the race at Stretton Circuit in Leicester at the weekend in the championship, called Total Karting Zero engineered by Rob Smedley.

His dad, Craig, said Cory was still placed overall third in the contest with two races left.

Mr Chapman said: "It was changeable conditions with some dry and some rain spells. Cory was quite happy to come away with a trophy.

"Winning overall is still doable - he could leapfrog the two in front on points and come out on top. As Murray Walker said, anything can happen in motorsport and usually does."

Cory Chapman on the podium at Stretton. - Credit: Anna Chapman

Mr Chapman said Cory faced setbacks including problems with his car's electric motor in qualifying and his cart being clipped by another racer in the final.



