Young karting driver on course for podium place in racing series

Cory Chapman, after finishing in second place at the Warden Law Circuit at Sunderland. - Credit: Craig Chapman

Karting driver Cory Chapman has moved up to second place in a championship series with five of six races now done.

Cory, 11, from Mundesley, finished second at the Warden Law Circuit in Sunderland in Total Karting Zero's Northern Championship series.

Craig Chapman, Cory's dad, said the youngster finished in second place in both of his heats, and went into the final side-by-side with the championship leader.

He said: "It was a long battle with some intelligent driving - they were 24 seconds ahead of third.

"This time he grabbed the fastest lap and an extra five points, which now moves Cory up to second place in the championship with just one round left."

The final round will be in Fulbeck in Lincolnshire, which is where Cory had a serious accident in April last year.

The youngster will be hoping for a better result this time around. Cory got into karting at Anglia Karting Centre near Swaffham, supported by his mum.