Cory takes third place in Scottish karting race

Daniel Hickey

Published: 10:55 AM August 30, 2022
Cory Chapman, 11, from Mundesley, with ex-Formula 1 driver Allan McNish.

Karting driver Cory Chapman, 11, from Mundesley, with ex-Formula 1 driver Allan McNish. - Credit: Craig Chapman

Young karting driver Cory Chapman has impressed with another podium finish in his latest race.

The 11-year-old from Mundesley travelled to Larkhall karting circuit in South Lanarkshire in Scotland over the weekend of August 13 and 14 for the fourth round of Total Karting Zero's Northern Championship series. 

Craig Chapman, Cory's dad, said that his son came away with a "great result" by finishing third in the final race despite his kart suffering technical issues in one of the heats.

The first heat saw Cory settle for third place after a collosal battle with the fourth place kart and in the next heat he scrapped for third again.

In the final he came third again, making it four podium finishes in four rounds of the competition, which now has two rounds left.

Cory also met the motorsport legend, ex-Formula One driver and three times Le Mans winner Allan McNish. 


