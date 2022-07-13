News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Young Cory takes third place in Merseyside karting race

Daniel Hickey

Published: 4:13 PM July 13, 2022
Cory Chapman on the karting circuit at

Cory Chapman on the racing track at Hooton Park circuit near Birkinhead. - Credit: Car Scene UK Media

Young karting driver Cory Chapman has carried on his good run of form after finishing third in three races.

The 11-year-old from Mundesley travelled to the Hooton Park Circuit near Birkenhead over the weekend of July 2 and 3 for the third round of Total Karting Zero's Northern Championship series. 

Craig Chapman, Cory's dad, said it was "a weekend of all the threes" as it was his son's third time at the track, his third trophy there, he qualified in third place and he finished third in all three races.

It also means he is currently third in the championship.

Cory Chapman

Cory Chapman, the 11-year-old from Mundesley, with his third trophy so far of the Total Karting Zero's Northern Championship series. - Credit: Car Scene UK Media

Mr Chapman said: "Cory carried on his good run of form with third place finishes which means he has now got a podium finish in the first three finals of the season."

The first heat saw Cory on his own in third, a position he repeated in the second heat.

In the final he battled it out with the leaders to finish only two seconds off the lead and two tenths of a second from the silver position.

