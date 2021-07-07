News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

Young racer speeds towards go-karting title

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 1:14 PM July 7, 2021    Updated: 2:02 PM July 7, 2021
Cory Chapman on the podium after his win at the Mansell Raceway. 

- Credit: Supplied by Craig Chapman

A young go-kart racer from north Norfolk has his sights set on victory following two wins in a cadet championship series. 

Mundesley 10-year-old Cory Chapman is now third in the rankings of the six-race summer championship following wins at Hooton Park Circuit in Birkenhead and Mansell Raceway in Devon. 

Cory is now looking ahead to the next three races in the series - which is called Total Karting Zero engineered by Rob Smedley - building up to the final at Rowrah Circuit in Cumbria in September.

His dad, Craig Chapman, said: "He's gradually catching up on the points, he's pretty excited about it. 

"He only knew one of the six tracks beforehand, so he's got a lot to learn about the others, but he's got autism on his side. 

You may also want to watch:

"When he goes somewhere he remembers it, so having autism has definitely worked in his favour."

Cory Chapman, 10, from Mundesley, has put in some impressive performances on the go-karting track. 

- Credit: Supplied by Craig Chapman

Cory is currently third in the championship rankings with 204 points, trailing the leader on 218.

Cory, who goes to Sidestrand Hall School, suffered a serious racing accident in Lincolnshire in April

The air ambulance was called and he was taken to Lincoln County Hospital, but luckily had no broken bones - just bruises and shaken nerves.

Mr Chapman said Cory's performance on the track had come along in leaps and bounds since the accident.

He said: "We're super proud. since his accident he's becoming unstoppable. It sounds cocky but he's been so focused after it happened."

Cory Chapman, 10, from Mundesley, has put in some impressive performances on the go-karting track. 

- Credit: Supplied by Craig Chapman

At both the Birkenhead and Devon races Cory came in third in the first heat, second in the in the second heat, and in first position in the final.

The competition uses electric karts and was set up by Formula One director of data systems and former Ferrari F1 race engineer Rob Smedley.

He got into karting at Anglia Karting Centre near Swaffham and still races there regularly. 

Cory Chapman behind the wheel of his go-kart. 

- Credit: Supplied by Craig Chapman

Mr Chapman said Cory one day hoped to take part in the British Touring Car Championship.

To find out more about his championship bid, visit his Facebook page Cory Chapman Racing.




