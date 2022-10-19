Podium place for Cory in karting championsip

Young karting driver Cory Chapman has finished third out of 22 drivers in a championship series he has been taking part in for the past seven months.

Cory, 12, travelled to Fulbeck in Lincolnshire to take part in the last race of the six-race 'Total Karting Zero Engineered by Rob Smedley' northern series over the October 8-9 weekend.

Cory, from Mundesley, finished third in the final race.

His dad, Craig Chapman, said: "He qualified third in the autumn sun on Saturday.

"On Sunday, in heat one, he had a race long battle with the top two to finish just off the lead.

"Heat two saw Cory pushed off the track and down to eighth on lap two, but he fought back to finish fourth.

"In the final he was battling with second place all race just to finish off the second place bumper and another third place."

Craig said Cory's achievement meant he was one of two cadet divers to finish on the podium in both the north and south sections of the championship.

Craig said: "He would also like to thank anybody who had supported him in any form."