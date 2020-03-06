Search

Corrosive liquid sprayed on bodywork of parked cars in Cromer

PUBLISHED: 09:14 06 March 2020 | UPDATED: 10:27 06 March 2020

Two cars were damaged in Links Avenue, Cromer. Picture: Google Maps

Two cars were damaged in Links Avenue, Cromer. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

A corrosive liquid was sprayed on the bodywork of two cars in Cromer.

A Vauxhall Zafira and VW Golf, both parked on Links Avenue, were targeted overnight on Tuesday, March 3 causing damage to the bodywork.

Police are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed either incident, or noticed anyone acting suspiciously in the area.

Anyone with information should call PC Adrian Craske at Cromer police station on 101, quoting crime reference 36/15915/20 or 36/15856/20. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

