Green shoots take root thanks to pupils' planting
Green shoots of recovery are taking root in a north Norfolk village thanks to the efforts of local primary school children.
Corpusty Primary School pupils marked National Tree Planting Week - November 28 to December 6 - by planting 30 saplings near the village hall.
Kerri Hastings, the school's deputy headteacher, said the youngsters were delighted they were able to help improve the area by planting the trees.
She said: "[We] were determined to mark National Tree Planting week and do something positive for their community, to lift spirits and show the green shoots of recovery by planting some special trees.
"The team of children, aged between seven and 11, trooped to the nearby green space, near the village hall armed with spades and trowels to plant their 30 saplings.
"The children planted rowan, cherry and silver birch trees which they hope will be enjoyed by the local community for many years to come."
