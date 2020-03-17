Search

Transport firms offer free rides amid coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 15:06 17 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:06 17 March 2020

Anthony Marett from Marett's Chariots, one of the firms offering help during the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Anthony Marett from Marett's Chariots, one of the firms offering help during the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Transport providers in north Norfolk are offering help to those in need during the coronavirus outbreak.

At least two businesses, which are way down on passenger numbers because of the virus, have offered assistance to the elderly and vulnerable.

Coach hire service Marrett’s Chariots, which is based in North Walsham, announced: “With a near empty diary and drivers twiddling their thumbs, if any vulnerable or elderly people need any help with shopping, transport to doctors etc, let us know and we will be happy to help our local community, free of charge of course.”

The number for Marrett’s Chariots is 01692 406 818.

And Oliver Deakin from the Norfolk Chauffeur Company, based in Mundesley, posted on Facebook: “If we can help anyone out, we will do.”

The firm draws much of its business from trips to airports and corporate clients.

The post read: “As we will be having a period of downtime, if we can help out any of the elderly or those who can’t get out in Mundesley - we are based and live in Mundesley - with picking up shopping or little errands then don’t hesitate to drop me a line on Facebook or send us an email and we will try our best to help out, free of charge of course.

“One thing that this Virus may help to spread is kindness and giving back to the local community.”

Norfolk Chauffeur Company can be contacted via www.NorfolkChauffeurCompany.co.uk, www.facebook.com/NorfolkChauffeurCompany or by calling 01263 502361.

