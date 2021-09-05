News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

Covid rates stay low in north Norfolk

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 11:14 AM September 5, 2021   
Covid-19 rates are lower in the North Norfolk District Council area than in other Norfolk districts and boroughs.

Covid-19 rates are lower in the North Norfolk District Council area than in other Norfolk districts and boroughs. - Credit: gov.uk

North Norfolk continues to have the lowest rates of Covid-19 in the county,  but people "cannot afford to be complacent" according to a council leader.

Sarah Bütikofer, North Norfolk District Council leader, said she would prefer it if masks were still being worn as winter approaches. 

She said: "I think it would be advisable particularly in situations like public transport and enclosed spaces."

North Norfolk's seven-day case rate up to August 30 lay between 100–199 per 100,000 people, while the rates for Norfolk's other districts and boroughs were between 200–399.

Rates for particular areas included Cromer, 20 cases, up eight from the previous week; Sheringham, 13 cases, down six; Holt and Weybourne, three cases, down three; Beeston Regis, Saxthorpe and Aldborough, 12 cases, down three; Overstrand, Roughton and the Runtons, 10 cases, same as the previous week.

You may also want to watch:

Other areas included Mundesley, Trunch and Bacton, seven cases, up one; North Walsham, 25 cases, up 13; Felmingham, Worstead and Happisburgh, 11 cases, down four; Stalham and Sea Palling, 24 cases, up 11; Wroxham, Rackheath and the Plumsteads, 31 cases, up eight.




Most Read

  1. 1 Revealed: The 10 most expensive villages in Norfolk
  2. 2 Old seafront hotel site left barren and exposed
  3. 3 No 'leeching' here - Artist who added to Banksy speaks out
  1. 4 Doubts raised over future of summer park-and-ride
  2. 5 Local artist adds to Banksy's Norfolk artwork
  3. 6 Hugh Dennis' new Channel 4 series filmed in Norfolk
  4. 7 Avid collector's vintage tractors to go under the hammer
  5. 8 Much-loved Sheringham restaurant closes after 36 years
  6. 9 Work to beautify paupers' graveyard site starts
  7. 10 Mum faces 80 mile a day drive after autistic son's school ride cancelled
Coronavirus
North Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A beach wheelchair on Cromer beach.

North Norfolk District Council

Second beach wheelchair arrives on north Norfolk coast

Noah Vickers

Author Picture Icon
Musicians Clive and Gwenyth King were a popular attraction at the latest Holt Sunday Market. 

Sunbathing out, markets in - Norfolk's drizzly bank holiday weekend

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Busy roads in Brancaster. The Brancaster Parking and Safety Team

Villagers voice bank holiday parking gridlock fears

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
The reproduction of the Paston Treasure is unveiled on the wall of the Cromer Community Centre as pa

Painting which has perplexed historians for years comes to Cromer

Sabrina Johnson

Author Picture Icon