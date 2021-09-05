Covid rates stay low in north Norfolk

Published: 11:14 AM September 5, 2021

Covid-19 rates are lower in the North Norfolk District Council area than in other Norfolk districts and boroughs. - Credit: gov.uk

North Norfolk continues to have the lowest rates of Covid-19 in the county, but people "cannot afford to be complacent" according to a council leader.

Sarah Bütikofer, North Norfolk District Council leader, said she would prefer it if masks were still being worn as winter approaches.

She said: "I think it would be advisable particularly in situations like public transport and enclosed spaces."

North Norfolk's seven-day case rate up to August 30 lay between 100–199 per 100,000 people, while the rates for Norfolk's other districts and boroughs were between 200–399.

Rates for particular areas included Cromer, 20 cases, up eight from the previous week; Sheringham, 13 cases, down six; Holt and Weybourne, three cases, down three; Beeston Regis, Saxthorpe and Aldborough, 12 cases, down three; Overstrand, Roughton and the Runtons, 10 cases, same as the previous week.

Other areas included Mundesley, Trunch and Bacton, seven cases, up one; North Walsham, 25 cases, up 13; Felmingham, Worstead and Happisburgh, 11 cases, down four; Stalham and Sea Palling, 24 cases, up 11; Wroxham, Rackheath and the Plumsteads, 31 cases, up eight.











