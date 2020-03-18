Search

Coronavirus forces bus firm to scale back services

PUBLISHED: 16:28 18 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:28 18 March 2020

Sanders Coaches has scaled back its services due to the coronavirus. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Sanders Coaches has scaled back its services due to the coronavirus. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

North Norfolk bus company Sanders Coaches is scaling back its timetable because the coronavirus has slashed demand.

Starting from Sunday, March 22, the firm will no longer run buses on Sundays until further notice.

Reduced services will run Monday to Saturday, with details of specific timetables to follow.

The company announced: “We are sorry that this has had to happen but have done everything we can in the current situation to minimise disruption to our services.

“Our publicity team will be working late tonight to ensure that as many timetables can be on the buses from Thursday/Friday onwards and also to get as many bus stop timetables updated as soon as possible and certainly before the weekend.

“Thank you for your understanding, and we hope to be back to normal as soon as possible.”

