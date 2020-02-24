Search

Fish and chip closed due to coronavirus advice

PUBLISHED: 15:28 24 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:07 24 February 2020

Lam’s Fish and Chip Shop in North Walsham. Picture: Google StreetView

Archant

A North Walsham fish and chip shop has closed for a couple of days as a precautionary measure in light of the coronavirus.

Workers wearing protective gear spray disinfectant as a precaution against coronavirus at a market in South Korea. Picture: Im Hwa-young/Yonhap via AP)Workers wearing protective gear spray disinfectant as a precaution against coronavirus at a market in South Korea. Picture: Im Hwa-young/Yonhap via AP)

Lam's Fish and Chip Shop in Station Road, North Walsham, will remain shut until Wednesday, February 26 because one of the workers there has recently been to Hong Kong.

Although that worker, Tak, is not showing any coronavirus symptoms, the business said it was following NHS advice by closing.

A sign at the business reads: "Dear customers of Lam's Fish and Chips.

"We apologise for any inconvenience to our delayed opening.

"As many of you know, Tak went to Hong Kong for Chinese New Year and will return on Tuesday, February 11. Though he is not showing any coronavirus symptoms he will still follow NHS advice.

"Tak will stay indoors and avoid all physical contact with other people (including all family members) for 14 days.

"We take health and safety measures very seriously at Lam's, we are confident that Tak is taking every precaution in viral prevention and we will open again on Wednesday, February 26. Thank you for your time and patience!"

In February, a takeaway in Acle took similar precautions after members of staff travelled to Malaysia and Hong Kong.

There have been around 80,000 cases of coronoavirus and more than 2,600 deaths since the outbreak started in December.

There have been 13 cases, but no deaths, in the UK due to coronavirus, which is closely related to the Sars virus.

The UK's chief medical officers have raised the risk to the public from low to moderate, but say the risk to individuals remains low.

They say anyone who has been to China in the past 14 days may be asked to isolate themselves for an extra two weeks.

During that time they should stay at home and not go to school, work or other public areas, avoid public transport and taxis and ask friends, family members and delivery services to carry out errands.

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office has advised UK nationals to leave China where possible.

