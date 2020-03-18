Here to Help: Where to get help in north Norfolk during the coronavirus outbreak

As attempts are made to limit the spread of coronavirus, what’s clear is that some of the most vulnerable in our communities are likely to need support.

The North Norfolk News, Eastern Daily Press and our sister papers have joined forces with Norfolk County Council to launch a ‘Here to Help’ campaign.

This page we will collate a list of all those in the area offering additional services, which will be updated in the coming weeks and months.

Aylsham

• Laura Childerhouse is offering help. People in the area can call her on 07340770144, should they need help.

Bodham and Beckham

• Group of volunteers offering help with prescriptions/medication, urgent supplies, posting mail, other tasks as required. Telephone 07824 381519.

Briston

• Group of volunteers offering help with: prescriptions/medication, shopping, posting mail, friendly chat on the phone, washing. Telephone 07961 872265.

Holt

• Holt has a Facebook group dedicated to matching volunteers with offers of help. Search for ‘Holt Coronavirus Support Group’.

• Siobhan Rayner is offering help with prescriptions/medication, urgent supplies. Telephone 07570 570442.

• Parker and Gillam are offering help with: prescriptions/medication, shopping, posting mail, friendly chat on the phone. Telephone 07780 111766 / 01263 710007.

Hoveton

• Operation Good Neighbour offering help with: prescriptions/medication, urgent supplies. Visit www.goodneighbour.wroxhambenefice.org or search for ‘Operation Good Neighbour Hoveton and Wroxham’ on Facebook.

Ludham

• Churches together in Ludham, in association with Ludham Parish Council, offering help with: prescriptions/medication, urgent supplies, shopping. Telephone 01692 511511.

Mundesley

• Norfolk Chauffeur Company offering help with driving the elderly and vulnerable to the shops, appointment, etc for free. Telephone 01263 502361.

Northrepps

• Northrepps Village Trust offering help with prescriptions/medication, shopping, posting mail, friendly chat on the phone. Telephone 07899 985597.

North Walsham

• North Walsham Good Neighbour Scheme is a network of volunteers offering practical support to elderly and vulnerable community members. For further information, call 01692 558321 or visit www.nwgoodneighbour.org.uk

• Marett’s Chariots offering help with: prescriptions/medication, shopping, posting mail, friendly chat on the phone, help with driving. Telephone 01692 406818.

Sheringham

• Sheringham has a Facebook group dedicated to matching volunteers with offers of help. Search for ‘Mutual Aid Sheringham’.

Skeyton

• Volunteer offering help with: prescriptions/medication, urgent supplies. Contact MP Duncan Baker’s constituency office on 01692 557140 for further details.

Southrepps

• Claire Ayling is offering help with prescriptions/medication, shopping, posting mail, friendly chat on the phone. Telephone 07526 000747.

• Walcott

Walcott Community Group are offering help with prescriptions/medication, shopping, posting mail, friendly chat on the phone. Telephone 07774 436254.

• Wells

Wells has a Facebook group dedicated to matching volunteers with offers of help. Search for ‘Wells-next-the-Sea and area Covid-19 Support Group’.

• Worstead

James Athill offering help with: prescriptions/medication, shopping, posting mail, friendly chat on the phone. Telephone 07593 770611.

• Many of these were submitted to North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker, who is also collating a list of helpers and advice, which can be found online here.

- Join the Here to Help Facebook Community here

- If you are doing something to help in your community, email stuart.anderson@archant.co.uk

- For updates visit our Coronavirus Facebook page.