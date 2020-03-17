Tennis club closes amid coronavirus concerns

Kelvin van Hasselt from Cromer tennis and squash club. Picture: Neil Didsbury Archant

Cromer’s tennis club has shut its doors due to the coronavirus.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Kelvin van Hasselt, chairman of the Cromer Lawn Tennis and Squash Club, said this included all facilities and events including quiz nights and an upcoming AGM.

Mr van Hasselt said staff would continued to be paid as normal.

You may also want to watch:

He said: “I know how much all of you will miss your tennis, racquetball, squash, table tennis, pilates, fitness classes and so many other activities taking place at the club every week.

“It is though our civic duty to abide by this clear government advice for the sake of our fellow citizens for what hopefully may be a limited period.

“The committee owes a responsibility to the safety and well-being of all our members, many of whom are in the upper age bracket and with conditions that make them vulnerable to coronavirus.”

Mr van Hasselt said the closure was now in force from today (March 17) until further notice.

MORE: Norfolk artist on stranded Braemar cruise ship says staff ‘just didn’t stop’