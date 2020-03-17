Search

Advanced search

Tennis club closes amid coronavirus concerns

PUBLISHED: 15:06 17 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:52 17 March 2020

Kelvin van Hasselt from Cromer tennis and squash club. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Kelvin van Hasselt from Cromer tennis and squash club. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Archant

Cromer’s tennis club has shut its doors due to the coronavirus.

Kelvin van Hasselt, chairman of the Cromer Lawn Tennis and Squash Club, said this included all facilities and events including quiz nights and an upcoming AGM.

Mr van Hasselt said staff would continued to be paid as normal.

You may also want to watch:

He said: “I know how much all of you will miss your tennis, racquetball, squash, table tennis, pilates, fitness classes and so many other activities taking place at the club every week.

“It is though our civic duty to abide by this clear government advice for the sake of our fellow citizens for what hopefully may be a limited period.

“The committee owes a responsibility to the safety and well-being of all our members, many of whom are in the upper age bracket and with conditions that make them vulnerable to coronavirus.”

Mr van Hasselt said the closure was now in force from today (March 17) until further notice.

MORE: Norfolk artist on stranded Braemar cruise ship says staff ‘just didn’t stop’

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the UK tops 1,500

People can help fight the spread of the coronavirus by continuing to regularly wash their hands with soap and water. Picture: Getty

Doctors’ surgery closed for deep clean

Sheringham Medical Practice, which has been closed while a deep clean is carried out. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

‘We’re not panicking’ - Coronavirus fears not enough to deter seaside town shoppers

Shoppers were still in Cromer High Street on Saturday, March 14, despite coronavirus fears. Pictures: David Bale

New cafe opens on ‘secret’ Norfolk beach

New Cafe Coast Kitchen Cafe has opened in Waxham next to Waxham Barn. Ben Andrews, Debbie Crayfer, Gemma Picther and owner Alex Furman, Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Town’s Iceland opens early for elderly and vulnerable

Iceland supermarket, Cromer, which is opening early on Wednesdays for the elderly and vulnerable. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the UK tops 1,500

People can help fight the spread of the coronavirus by continuing to regularly wash their hands with soap and water. Picture: Getty

Doctors’ surgery closed for deep clean

Sheringham Medical Practice, which has been closed while a deep clean is carried out. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

‘We’re not panicking’ - Coronavirus fears not enough to deter seaside town shoppers

Shoppers were still in Cromer High Street on Saturday, March 14, despite coronavirus fears. Pictures: David Bale

New cafe opens on ‘secret’ Norfolk beach

New Cafe Coast Kitchen Cafe has opened in Waxham next to Waxham Barn. Ben Andrews, Debbie Crayfer, Gemma Picther and owner Alex Furman, Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Town’s Iceland opens early for elderly and vulnerable

Iceland supermarket, Cromer, which is opening early on Wednesdays for the elderly and vulnerable. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Latest from the North Norfolk News

Man with head injury rescued on the Broads

Hemsby Broads Rescue, East of England Ambulance Service and Hart were called to the rescue of a man who was injured on the Norfolk Broads. Picture: HM Coastguard Stalham

‘I would fight on’: Anger as council ends turbines legal battle

NNDC leader Sarah Bütikofer said they had ended their legal battle over two wind turbines off the coast. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

Tennis club closes amid coronavirus concerns

Kelvin van Hasselt from Cromer tennis and squash club. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Transport firms offer free rides amid coronavirus

Anthony Marett from Marett's Chariots, one of the firms offering help during the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

The Killers, Buble and Let’s Rock - updates on Norfolk’s big events amid Covid-19 pandemic

From The Killers to Let's Rock - these are how Norfolk's big events and how they will be affected by coronovirus. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images/Getty.
Drive 24