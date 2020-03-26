Search

Coronavirus: Animals in need at Amazona Zoo

PUBLISHED: 11:31 26 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:31 26 March 2020

Amazona Zoo tapirs Ennis and Lutador. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Amazona Zoo tapirs Ennis and Lutador. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

A zookeeper is calling on closed restaurant, café and hotel owners to donate fruit and vegetables to help them feed the animals.

A teddy bear's picnic was held at Amazona Zoo to mark its 10th anniversary. Picture: SIMON FINLAY PHOTOGRAPHYA teddy bear's picnic was held at Amazona Zoo to mark its 10th anniversary. Picture: SIMON FINLAY PHOTOGRAPHY

Imogen White, the zookeeper at Amazona Zoo in Cromer, has appealed for the donations in a bid to stop the food being thrown away, which she said would be a terrible waste.

Food donations can be dropped by the zoo’s front gate in Hall Road.

She said: “I would like to say don’t throw it away – the animals are here and can use your produce.”

The zoo relies solely on income from admissions sales and bosses have set up a JustGiving page, asking for help with the cost of the animal food.

She added: “As you can imagine the zoo’s food bill for feeding over 200 animals and birds is astronomical.

“Other ways to help Amazona Zoo is to adopt an animal. Updates can be found on the Facebook page @AmazonaZoo.”

