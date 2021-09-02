Families share ideas for Sheringham's play park

Published: 5:30 AM September 2, 2021

Four-year-old Scarlett with her ideas for the Cooper Road play park in Sheringham. - Credit: Supplied by Liz Withington

A BMX track, adult gym equipment and swings and slides were amongst the suggestions made to improve a Sheringham play park at a recent consultation session.

Almost 50 people were at the outdoor meeting over the future of Cooper Road Play Park. The session was run by district councillors Penny Bevan Jones, Colin Heinink and Liz Withington.

A family jotting down their ideas for the Cooper Road play park in Sheringham. - Credit: Supplied by Liz Withington

Ms Withington said: “The play space is currently very much orientated at just younger children and football, so it is important we find out what children across a wider range of ages want and need in this space so we can encourage them to be outside and active to keep healthy and connected with their friends."

Climbing equipment and a hard surface area for playing sports in wet weathersome other suggestions made.

The three councillors said the next step would be to form a community group to develop a plan for the play area.

The Cooper Road play park in Sheringham. - Credit: Supplied by Liz Withington

Youngsters drawing their ideas for the Cooper Road play park in Sheringham. - Credit: Supplied by Liz Withington



