Views sought on play park's future

Stuart Anderson

Published: 3:02 PM August 11, 2021   
Liz Withington is among three North Norfolk district councillors asking for views on the future of a town play park.   - Credit: Archant

People in Sheringham are being urged to have their say on how a play park in the town's south could be developed. 

Penny Bevan Jones, Colin Heinink and Liz Withington - all district councillors for Sheringham - are hosting a community engagement event at Cooper Road Play Park on Wednesday, August 18 from 10am to midday.

Ms Withington said children, as well as adults, are encouraged to share their views.

She said: “The play space is currently very much orientated at just younger children and football.

Cooper Road Play Park in Sheringham's south. 

Cooper Road Play Park in Sheringham's south. - Credit: Supplied by Liz Withington

"So it is important we find out what children across a wider range of ages want and need in this space so we can encourage them to be outside and active to keep healthy and connected with their friends.”

Mr Heinink added: “As I work at Woodfields School I understand how important it is for children with additional needs to be able to interact and join in with playing with their friends.

"It is important therefore that community play space is accessible for all children." 


Sheringham News

