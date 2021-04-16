News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

Concern over state of beach following £22m sandscaping project

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 9:29 AM April 16, 2021   
Bacton beach, showing where sand from the sandscaping project has washed out. 

Bacton beach, showing where sand from the sandscaping project has washed out. - Credit: Mike Anderson

Fresh concern has been raised over the state of a north Norfolk beach almost two years after a project saw 1.8 million cubic metres of sand pumped onto it. 

But North Norfolk District Council, which undertook the sandscaping project at Bacton and Walcott in partnership with the Environment Agency and Shell, one of the operators of Bacton Gas Terminal, said it was expected the beach profile would change. 

Bacton beach, showing where sand from the sandscaping project has washed out. 

Bacton beach, showing where sand from the sandscaping project has washed out. - Credit: Mike Anderson

Mike Anderson, from Bacton, said he was surprised by how much sand seemed to have disappeared from the beach. He said he was concerned that metal steps and groynes which were earlier submerged by the new sand were now protruding from the beach, creating a potential danger.

He said: "There are great big pieces of metal sticking out of the sand, and it's the same with the groynes as well. It's a bit of a mess." 

Pauline Porter, chairman of Walcott Parish Council, said she was not concerned about the sand washing further into into sea or along the coast, but recent winds were blowing a lot of sand into the village, which was "causing some issues" for residents. 

Bits of metal sticking up from the sand at Bacton beach. 

Bits of metal sticking up from the sand at Bacton beach. - Credit: Mike Anderson

You may also want to watch:

She said: "It was always expected that the sand would move because that's what sand does."

The sandscaping was expected to provide protection against flooding and erosion for the gas terminal and villages for about 20 years.

An NNDC spokesman said the beach was being closely monitored. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Taxi driver beaten up in case of mistaken identity
  2. 2 Park-and-ride scheme plan for busy seaside towns
  3. 3 Sea sponge given name with a Norfolk twist
  1. 4 Rats issue at coastal car park resolved
  2. 5 Trees planted as part of community project
  3. 6 Pretty 16th century cottage with 'door that leads to nowhere' is for sale
  4. 7 Day of two halves - Footballer wins £80,000 and breaks leg in 24 hours
  5. 8 On the buses: Mobile Covid vaccination service is launched
  6. 9 Mental health hospital owed £2m to staff and creditors when it shut
  7. 10 Cromer support group moves to become a charity

He said: "Following the sand placement, it is expected that the beach profile will change and beach levels will vary and over time reduce. In the right weather and sea conditions, the beach will rebuild.

"It is important to remember that the beach extends below the low water mark, and this part of the beach is essential in breaking waves and absorbing energy from the sea. 

"Following the winter period it would be expected, as with other North Norfolk beaches, that the beach will be ‘drawn down’, under the right conditions and where there is available sediment, the beaches rebuild in the more clement summer weather."

Clive Stockton at the ceremony marking the completion of the sandscaping project at Bacton and Walco

Clive Stockton at the ceremony marking the completion of the sandscaping project at Bacton and Walcott, Norfolk. Picture: Jamie Honeywood - Credit: Archant

The spokesman added that the new sand seemed to be working, as waves were breaking further out to sea.

He said: "As such significant energy of the sea is being absorbed by the scheme before reaching the cliffs/defences. 

"Prior to the scheme waves were breaking much closer and at some periods on the sea wall, this caused increased damage, erosion, beach scour and risk to homes and assets."




Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Harris and James has opened in Holt ahead of a second opening in Norwich at the end of the month.

Gelato and chocolate shop to open two new Norfolk stores

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Bob Wright, Mal Gray, Paul Oakes and Annie Abbs of North Walsham Phoenix Group outside the former Ba

£20,000 recording studio set to open in market town bank vault

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Work has just begun at the Norfolk Homes Ltd development off Cley Road, Holt. Picture: KATE WOLSTENH

North Norfolk District Council

Council claws back affordable homes after costly blunder

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Picture showing Prince Philip presenting an award to the winner of the equestrian competition.

Prince Philip

When 13-year-old Prince Philip visited Cromer following crab boat disaster

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus