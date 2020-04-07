Deputy mayor becomes Norwich City’s first weekly ‘community hero’

Sheringham deputy mayor Liz Withington, who helped found the town's community support scheme. Photo: KAREN BETHELL Archant

The hard work of a councillor in co-ordinating a community’s coronavirus response has led to her being named Norwich City Football Club’s first weekly ‘Community Hero’.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The club has given the honour to Liz Withington, who is Sheringham’s deputy mayor as well as a district councillor.

Mrs Withington, who helped set up the Sheringham Community Support group to assist people in need during the pandemic, said she was delighted with the accolade.

She said: “The aim was to offer help, advice and support to every household in the town by recruiting volunteers on a street by street basis.

“The response has been overwhelming, with over 150 roads securing volunteers and just 15 roads left remaining.

“This has helped to connect people with everyone on their street and to support those who are most vulnerable by collecting their shopping, prescriptions and just keeping an eye on everyone.”

Six other town councillors are working alongside Mrs Withington in the group, which has joined forces with the Salvation Army to help distribute food parcels, and is also helping the local dementia support group.

MORE: Here to Help: Where to get help in north Norfolk during the coronavirus outbreak

Mrs Withington said: “Our local taxi company, Anglia Taxis, have also been brilliant, collecting and delivering peoples shopping for just a taxi fare so people therefore don’t need to rely on a volunteer all the time.

“It’s lovely to be nominated and to have what we are doing recognised, seeing how it’s making a difference to people’s lives. This is not just about me; this is about the whole team of people who have come together. I really couldn’t have done this on my own.”

Norwich City normally names one Community Hero for each home game during the season but are now doing it weekly during football’s suspension.

Lauren Gregory, town council administrator, added: “Liz has shown great dedication to her community, through work as a town and district councillor, being the instrumental role in organising and starting up Sheringham Community Support Group under the umbrella of Sheringham Town Council.

“Other voluntary groups in the town including Mutual Aid Sheringham (MASH) are also providing a vital service during these challenging times, to the benefit of the community as a whole.”

For more information about Sheringham Community Support, or to sign up as a volunteer, phone 074236 77192, email: cssheringham@gmail.com or visit the SCS Facebook page.

- If you are doing something to help in your community, email stuart.anderson@archant.co.uk

- For updates visit our Coronavirus Facebook page.