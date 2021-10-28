First responder group appeals for volunteers

Published: 1:50 PM October 28, 2021

Nathan Liberman of the Sheringham Community First Responders. - Credit: Supplied by Nathan Liberman

Replacing an aging generation of lifesaving equipment is the goal of a fundraiser being run by the Sheringham Community First Responders (CFRs).

And the group, which attends an average of around 40 incidents a month, has also appealed for more volunteers to join its ranks.

One of the CFRs, Nathan Liberman, 55, said: "Some of the items that we have are totally functionable, but we've been fundraising to get the next generation of defibrillators for the kit. That will also mean we'll have two kits available to share.

The volunteer group was founded in 2007 and covers an area including Sheringham, Cromer, Gresham, Bodham, Weybourne and sometimes Holt.

Mr Liberman said they were always looking for more people who could undertake training and volunteer for at least six hours a month.

He said: "There are only specific types of job that we can go out to.

"The idea is that if we can get there first we try and ensure that the patent is in a good enough state for when the ambulance arrives, or alternatively, update the ambulance service so they can get their even quicker.

"Even just being there to offer a bit of reassurance can make a difference.

"There are three of us at the moment although one is living away. We've got two more that are interested who are 'in the pipeline' and another two that have also shown an interest."

Liz Withington, a town and district councillor for Sheringham, said the CFRs provided a "vital service".

She said: "In a crisis situation it is such a relief when they arrive for all involved.

"In a time of poor ambulance response times not only are they providing the help and support that's needed but also saving lives."

Ms Withington said Sheringham was lucky to have people such as Mr Liberman, supporting the community.

She added: "It would be brilliant to have more people come on board and funding to support them."

Donations to the group's appeal can be made online, search for Sheringham Community First Responder Group on JustGiving.com.

Anyone interested in finding out more about joining the group can find out more at www.eastamb.nhs.uk/join-the-team/community-first-responders.