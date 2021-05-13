News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

Cromer hospital staff raise hundreds for new cancer unit

Author Picture Icon

Sabrina Johnson

Published: 4:22 PM May 13, 2021   
Staff at Cromer and District Hospital have raised money for the hospital's new cancer unit.

Staff at Cromer and District Hospital have run, walked, cycled and swam more than 280km to raise money for the hospital's new cancer unit. - Credit: Cromer & District Hospital

Frontline NHS workers at Cromer hospital have raised hundreds of pounds for a new cancer unit by taking part in Captain Tom's Big 100 challenge.

Staff at Cromer Hospital have covered 282km and raised £655 between them by running, walking, swimming and cycling around North Norfolk. 

The team, which consisted of 14 members of staff took on the 100 Challenge after being inspired by Captain Thomas Moore, who became famous during the pandemic for completing 100 lengths of his garden, raising more than £30m for the NHS in the process.

The money raised by the Cromer team will be put towards the purchase of equipment for the new North Norfolk Macmillan Cancer unit at Cromer and District Hospital, which is scheduled to open later this year.

The new £4.5m centre will feature six chemotherapy treatment chairs with the capacity to treat up to 36 patients a day. Three new clinic rooms and two new minor procedure rooms,  and a Macmillan cancer information and support centre.

You may also want to watch:

Cromer News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Steffan Aquarone

Norfolk and Suffolk Election 2021: Lib Dem leader quits in North

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Arcady in Holt Road, Cley. Pictures: David Bale

'Dystopian castle' in seaside village may escape demolition

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Election count

Norfolk and Suffolk Elections 2021: County council election results

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Vote counting

Local Elections 2021

Norfolk and Suffolk Elections 2021: LIVE Results

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus