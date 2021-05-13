Cromer hospital staff raise hundreds for new cancer unit

Published: 4:22 PM May 13, 2021

Staff at Cromer and District Hospital have run, walked, cycled and swam more than 280km to raise money for the hospital's new cancer unit. - Credit: Cromer & District Hospital

Frontline NHS workers at Cromer hospital have raised hundreds of pounds for a new cancer unit by taking part in Captain Tom's Big 100 challenge.

Staff at Cromer Hospital have covered 282km and raised £655 between them by running, walking, swimming and cycling around North Norfolk.

The team, which consisted of 14 members of staff took on the 100 Challenge after being inspired by Captain Thomas Moore, who became famous during the pandemic for completing 100 lengths of his garden, raising more than £30m for the NHS in the process.

The money raised by the Cromer team will be put towards the purchase of equipment for the new North Norfolk Macmillan Cancer unit at Cromer and District Hospital, which is scheduled to open later this year.

The new £4.5m centre will feature six chemotherapy treatment chairs with the capacity to treat up to 36 patients a day. Three new clinic rooms and two new minor procedure rooms, and a Macmillan cancer information and support centre.