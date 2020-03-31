Video

Coronavirus: Headteacher’s online assembly

Dan Mckeown, headteacher at Coltishall Primary School, presents a celebration assembly amid the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Coltishall school Archant

A headteacher used an online assembly to share the school’s weekly celebration with pupils and parents during the coronovirus pandemic.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Dan Mckeown, headteacher at Coltishall Primary School, said: “We have a celebration assembly at the end of the week, where we hand out Star of the Week certificates, house points and children share their work; all our parents are invited to attend.

You may also want to watch:

“Last week some of our parents and pupils said they would miss this shared celebration, so the staff persuaded me to record an online version.

“The teachers chose their star of the week from the work they had been sent by pupils and parents in their classes. Instead of pupils coming up to the front in the assembly, I included images of their work in the video.

“We also give out two trophies weekly for pupils who have demonstrated our school values, and I asked parents to make nominations.”

MORE: Coronavirus: Norfolk theatre postpones summer season