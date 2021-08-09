Vintage clothes fill shop that has been vacant for 20 years

Published: 8:34 AM August 9, 2021

Young people are driving a fashion for second-hand and upcycled clothes, according to a woman who has taken over a shop that has been deserted for two decades.

Jeannie Read, 69, from Sheringham, has just opened Colour Me Vintage in Station Approach in the town.

Mrs Read said her first customers were delighted the unit - which was an antiques shop 20 years ago - had finally been brought back into use.

Vintage clothes on display. Jeannie Read has just opened Colour Me Vintage in Station Approach, Sheringham. - Credit: Supplied by Jeannie Read

She said: "I'm selling vintage, retro and pre-loved clothes, as well as collectable items and small pieces of furniture.

"I'm finding there's a lot of interest from young people who are concerned about the planet, and they don't want to buy brand new clothes."

Before opening the shop called Colour Me Vintage, Mrs Read has been involved in the 1940s weekend in Sheringham and Holt and has sold vintage clothes at pop-up shops and fairs.

Jeannie Read, of Colour Me Vintage, Sheringham. - Credit: Supplied by Jeannie Read

She said she had often thought about opening a permanent shop, but the plans were set back by the pandemic.

Mrs Read said: "I approached the lady who owns the building before the first lockdown and asked her if she would consider it.

"Then we more or less had to leave it and I approached her again in July-August last year and she agreed to let me have it in May. It took quite a long time to get the lease going again.

Jeannie Read has just opened Colour Me Vintage in Station Approach, Sheringham. - Credit: Jeannie Read

"We have had so much feedback from people saying that they are really excited about the shop being there and helping bring this section back to life again."

The shop's range includes men's, women's and children's clothing from the Forties, Ffties and Sixties as well as hats, shoes and bags. Collectable items on offer include china tea sets and ornaments to walking sticks and 'kitchenalia' from the decades after the Second World War.

Mrs Read's husband Terry helped fit out the store, which is open from Tuesday to Sunday.

And the regeneration of Station Approach is set to continue - the popular Cromer cocktail bar The Gangway is planning to open a branch there in autumn.











