Section of beach closed and bomb squad called after object found

The device found on Walcott beach by Colin Johnson, who thinks it may be an unexploded bomb. - Credit: Colin Johnson

The coastguard has cordoned off a section of Walcott beach after a fossil hunter found an object in the sand.

Colin Johnson, from Knapton, found the device on Walcott beach while he was looking for fossils and flint artefacts.

Upon seeing the device, which he believes may be an unexploded wartime bomb, he called the coastguard on 999.

The 58-year-old said: "I'm always walking along the beach with my eyes down, and sometimes you see something and think 'oh, could it be?'

"I couldn't see the pointed end to begin with, but I nudged it with my welly and had no doubt that it's a bomb.

"I called the coastguard immediately and they asked me to send a picture over email with something next to it for size."

The coastguard arrived on the scene 15 minutes after Mr Johnson called them and have confirmed they remain on scene.

Mr Johnson said: "When the coastguard arrived, they closed the beach from the ramp at Walcott for the length of about three groynes towards Happisburgh.

"The bomb is right on the high tide line."

A British Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) from Colchester has been called to the scene.

It is currently unknown, if it is confirmed as a bomb, whether the EOD will discharge it at the scene or remove it.