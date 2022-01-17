Rescuers mark 200 years of the Coastguard

Jim Lilley, wo has done 38 years service with the Cromer Coastguard team, cast a throwline into the sea, in front of Cromer Pier, with Christon Iliffe. - Credit: HM Coastguard

Coastguard officers from stations across north Norfolk have marked the service's bicentenary in a time-honoured fashion.

Rescuers from Sheringham, Cromer, Bacton, and Hunstanton joined others right around the coastline of Great Britain and Northern Ireland for a symbolic casting of throwlines into the sea.

Ian Doherty, the newest team member on the Sheringham Coastguard team at Cley-next-the-sea, with Jason King and Chris Shortis. - Credit: HM Coastguard

Chris Shortis from Sheringham Coastguard said: "In the last year alone local Coastguard teams have responded to many, many incidents including large scale multi-agency incidents working with the police, ambulance and fire and rescue service, the RNLI, independent lifeboats, air ambulance, lowland search and many others."

The commemoration took place on Saturday - exactly 200 years to the day since the Coastguard was formed on January 15, 1822.

Derrick Fernandez from the Bacton Coastguard team, casting a throwline into the sea at Sea Palling. - Credit: HM Coastguard

There are 310 coastguard rescue teams around the country including seven in Norfolk and five in Suffolk.

The teams are made up of dedicated volunteers that are specialists in rope, water and mud rescue techniques, lost and missing person searches and casualty care and extraction.