Rescuers mark 200 years of the Coastguard
- Credit: HM Coastguard
Coastguard officers from stations across north Norfolk have marked the service's bicentenary in a time-honoured fashion.
Rescuers from Sheringham, Cromer, Bacton, and Hunstanton joined others right around the coastline of Great Britain and Northern Ireland for a symbolic casting of throwlines into the sea.
Chris Shortis from Sheringham Coastguard said: "In the last year alone local Coastguard teams have responded to many, many incidents including large scale multi-agency incidents working with the police, ambulance and fire and rescue service, the RNLI, independent lifeboats, air ambulance, lowland search and many others."
The commemoration took place on Saturday - exactly 200 years to the day since the Coastguard was formed on January 15, 1822.
There are 310 coastguard rescue teams around the country including seven in Norfolk and five in Suffolk.
The teams are made up of dedicated volunteers that are specialists in rope, water and mud rescue techniques, lost and missing person searches and casualty care and extraction.
