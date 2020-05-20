Search

Some public toilets on Norfolk coast to reopen - but stay away message remains

PUBLISHED: 11:33 20 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:06 20 May 2020

The public toilets in Lushers Passage, Sheringham, are among those which will reopen on May 22. Inset: North Norfolk District COuncil leader Sarah Butikofer. Pictures: Archant/NNDC

Archant

Public toilets are set to reopen along the north Norfolk coast in time for the bank holiday weekend.

Sarah Butikofer. Picture: NNDCSarah Butikofer. Picture: NNDC

North Norfolk District Council has so far resisted reopening its public loos as a way of discouraging visitors because of coronavirus fears.

But the council has now said that of its 39 public toilets, nine in coastal towns and villages would reopen on Friday, May 22.

It follows reports from last weekend of some visitors weeing in public places due to a lack of loos.

Sarah Butikofer, council leader, said: “Following feedback that the lack of toilet facilities at a few key locations was potentially causing a public health issue, and in consultation with local communities, we have decided to open nine of our 39 public toilets from this Friday.

Public toilets in Sheringham in Lushers Passage. Picture: MARK BULLIMOREPublic toilets in Sheringham in Lushers Passage. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

“These should provide adequate facilities for north Norfolk residents and any visitors travelling around the district to take their exercise, as permitted during this latest phase of the UK’s efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus.

“We would ask all visitors who use our facilities to please respect the beautiful locations they are visiting and remember these areas are people’s homes too.”

The toilets that will reopen, from 9am to 6pm daily, are at the Meadows Car Park, Cromer; Lushers Passage, High Street, Sheringham; Beach Road, Wells; The Quay at Blakeney; Water Lane, West Runton; Coast Road, Mundesley; Coast Road, Walcott; Beach Road, Sea Palling and Station Road, Hoveton.

Mrs Butikofer added: “We are constantly reviewing all of our public facilities, to ensure we find the right balance between sensible measures to preserve public health during the lockdown and the need to ensure we don’t attract large crowds of visitors to the area at this time, until the government advice changes that non-essential retail and leisure businesses can commence trading.

“In general, with the virus unfortunately still at large in our communities and therefore still posing a serious threat to life, the main message to visitors is still very much to stay away until it is safe to return. It is still not yet fully safe for you to travel here, or for us to welcome you back.”

