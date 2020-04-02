Coronavirus: Thumbs-up from coach Joe Wicks for Norfolk school

Celebrity fitness expert Joe Wicks has given his Twitter backing to North Walsham High School’s bid to keep pupils fit during the coronavirus lockdown.

Thumbs up for NWHS from body coach Joe Wicks. Pictures: supplied by Gay Webster Thumbs up for NWHS from body coach Joe Wicks. Pictures: supplied by Gay Webster

Youngsters attending school as children of key workers have been working out in the canteen, joined by executive headteacher Dr Roger Harris.

The head put it on Twitter and Mr Wicks, sometimes known as The Body Coach, retweeted it, meaning the students’ work-out has received 13,400 views and counting.

Dr Harris said: “At this time, staying physically fit is so important and it also helps with mental fitness. We have a small group of pupils in every day and we thought we’d like to do something different and have a bit of fun, and it certainly was. We plan do some more after Easter.”

Student Morgan-Paige Rowe said: “It was inspiring and fun for all ages. Everyone should at least try it, even if they don’t like fitness because it’s really fun.”

