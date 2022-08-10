Heatwave 2022: National Trust calls for climate action as sites dry up

From parched lawns to dried up water features and even wildfires, this summer's heatwave has taken a severe toll on National Trust sites in Norfolk and Waveney.

And now the hot, dry summer - which saw the UK exceed 40 degrees for the first time ever - has promoted the trust to call for urgent action on climate change.

Firefighters damping down at a bungalow which was destroyed in the fire at Brancaster. - Credit: Chris Bishop

Fires in July destroyed five homes in Brancaster Staithe and spread to the edge of the trust-owned Brancaster Estate. This came several days after a blaze further east along the coast between Morston and Stiffkey that damaged around three hectares of land and killed some animals.

Chris Bielby, the National Trust's countryside manager for the Norfolk coast. - Credit: Supplied by the National Trust

Chris Bielby, the trust's countryside manager for the Norfolk coast, said: "We’re saddened to know that we will have lost some invertebrates and our hearts go out to our local community.

Rear gardens were left charred after the fire spread to the salt marsh at Brancaster. - Credit: Derek Woodhouse

"We urge everyone to be extra cautious in the weeks ahead, to help reduce the risk of wildfires.”

National Trust staff have also been finding dead animals in the aftermath of July’s heatwave, including young birds, mice and frogs.

There has also been a noticeable drop in the number of beneficial insects.

Even late-flowering meadow plants such a vetches and clovers have dried up at Blickling Estate, preventing continuous nectar flow for insects including bees.

Late flowering meadow plants have already gone over at Blickling. - Credit: National Trust Rebecca Vaughan

Blickling's orchard is looking dry due to the hot summer. - Credit: National Trust/Rebecca Vaughan

Keith Jones, the trust's climate change advisor, said such high temperatures had been predicted for decades, and they were doing their best to adapt.

Keith Jones, the National Trust's climate change advisor. - Credit: Supplied by the National Trust

Mr Jones said: "But even with years of planning, some of the effects are stark, and we are still learning the precise impacts extreme weather events like this can have.

"At the trust we’re taking action to make sure our sites are ready for future changes, from making our landscapes rich in nature, our rivers cooler and our gardens more resilient to helping our buildings cope with excessive heat."

An example is at Felbrigg Hall, near Cromer, where a new drought-tolerant garden has only needed watering once this summer.

Felbrigg Hall's drought resistant garden. - Credit: National Trust/Amanda Hulley

Felbrigg has a drought-resistant garden that is thriving, and has only needed watering once this summer. - Credit: National Trust

Felbrigg has a drought-resistant garden that is thriving, and has only needed watering once this summer. - Credit: National Trust/Amanda Hulley

Tina Hammond, head gardener at Felbrigg Hall. - Credit: Archant

Tina Hammond, Felbrigg's head gardener, said: “We’re showcasing dry-loving plants from places like New Zealand, Australia, South America and the Mediterranean, and visitors are really enjoying the beautifully colourful ‘Persian carpet’ style underplanting.”

Green gardens at Oxburgh before the heatwave. - Credit: National Trust/Dea Fischer

The parched lawn at Oxburgh Hall. - Credit: National Trust/Dea Fischer

Oxburgh's sluice and moat have been affected by the dry conditions. - Credit: National Trust/Victoria McKeown

The trust also has a four-year project to restore the 19th-century parterre garden at Oxburgh Hall in west Norfolk.

Dea Fischer, senior gardener there, said: "In some parts the soil is like beach sand and needs constant mulching and attention to ensure it can nourish plants.

Dea Fischer, senior gardener at Oxburgh Hall. - Credit: Supplied by the National Trust

"It’s so dry that some plants that once grew here will no longer grow. We aren’t likely to see this revert, so we need to prepare, and learn to garden differently.

"The new planting scheme won’t fight with the conditions. We are looking for plants that can tolerate drought, but also occasional wet, and grouping plants with similar moisture needs.”

Water levels in Oxburgh's moat have also dropped due to evaporation and lack of rain.

Further water has been lost into the River Gadder, as the fall in water pressure has caused the sluice gate to open, which would normally retain water in the moat.

The team there have had to close sluice, as the clay within the foundations of this 500-year-old building needs to stay wet to prevent structural problems arising.

The trust is also seeing early impacts on its historic buildings and is exploring strategies to help them cope with excessive heat.

These include shading and passive ventilation, which have to be balanced against a need to keep the buildings warm during winter to reduce emissions.

Mr Jones said the next prime minister should make cutting emissions their top priority, in the lead-up to the next United Nationals Climate Change Conference (COP27) in Egypt in November.

He said: “Surveys continue to show that there is high public concern about climate change.

"There are things people can do to help their local green spaces adapt and to feel more involved in the solutions.

"Practising sustainable gardening is one way of doing this – avoiding peat based composts and insecticides, installing water butts, creating habitats for wildlife and choosing drought tolerant plants.”