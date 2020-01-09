Search

Advanced search

Video

Road closed and caravans moved after cliff collapse

PUBLISHED: 09:06 09 January 2020 | UPDATED: 09:06 09 January 2020

An image from a drone of the cliff fall at Trimingham, taken on January 7, 2020. Image: BlueSky UAV Specialists

An image from a drone of the cliff fall at Trimingham, taken on January 7, 2020. Image: BlueSky UAV Specialists

Archant

A beach access road has been temporarily closed following a cliff collapse on the north Norfolk coast.

Tony Garbutt, senior coastal operations officer for north Norfolk, has warned the public to stay away from the cliff edges at Trimingham after a massive cliff fall. Picture: Neil DidsburyTony Garbutt, senior coastal operations officer for north Norfolk, has warned the public to stay away from the cliff edges at Trimingham after a massive cliff fall. Picture: Neil Didsbury

North Norfolk District Council has blocked access to Trimingham beach from Vale Road, and including the car park at the end of the road.

A council spokesman said the Vale Road access would be shut until it had been "deemed safe and accessible for the public".

Meanwhile, at least two of the static caravans closest to the cliff fall at Trimingham Point Caravan Park have been moved back, after fears they were left vulnerable to future cliff falls.

The incident, which happened overnight on Sunday, sent an area the size of two football pitches plummeting onto the beach and sea below the cliffs, making the beach impassible due to a huge mass of mud and sludge.

An image of the Trimingham caravan park, taken in February 2019, showing how it looked before the cliff falls in December 2019 and January 2020. The image was taken from a microlight aircraft. Image: John FieldingAn image of the Trimingham caravan park, taken in February 2019, showing how it looked before the cliff falls in December 2019 and January 2020. The image was taken from a microlight aircraft. Image: John Fielding

MORE: IN PICTURES: Dramatic cliff collapse images show how close caravans came to destruction

A council spokesman said the suspected cause of the collapse was groundwater, after heavy rainfall through autumn saturated the cliffs.

The spokesman said: "The cliffs along the north Norfolk coast, including at Trimingham, are composed of an irregular mixture sands, gravels, silts and clays, and have been subject to natural processes of erosion and landslips for many thousands of years.

"The scale of the slip is quite large, but not considered in itself to be unusual."

The spokesman said north Norfolk was at the frontline of coastal change, and the council was working with organisations including Coastal Partnership East to tackle the challenges it raised.

Caravans atTrimingham on the north Norfolk coast are left in a precarious position after a massive cliff fall. Picture: Neil DidsburyCaravans atTrimingham on the north Norfolk coast are left in a precarious position after a massive cliff fall. Picture: Neil Didsbury

But the spokesman added: "Local government has limited funds to deliver its coastal management functions and is dependent on government grants through the Environment Agency.

"However, in areas where the coast is not protected and the value of assets do not generate sufficient benefits, funding to manage the consequences of such slips is severely limited."

The Coastguard has urged people to steer clear of the area and not to attempt to cross the sludge left by the cliff fall.

MORE: Dramatic aerial footage shows extent of north Norfolk cliff collapse

Tony Garbutt, Coastguard senior coastal operations manager, said: "It becomes a bit like quicksand and people can get stuck.

Caravans balance precariously on the edge of the cliff at Trimingham on the north Norfolk coast. Picture: Neil DidsburyCaravans balance precariously on the edge of the cliff at Trimingham on the north Norfolk coast. Picture: Neil Didsbury

"It will be left to nature to be washed out to sea."

Most Read

‘Ginormous’ cliff collapse leaves caravans at risk of falling

A huge section of cliff has fallen onto the beach and sea at a caravan park in Trimingham. Picture: Amanda Stephens

Bird-lovers’ shock at Cromer peregrine death

The Cromer peregrine which died on power lines pictured capturing a pigeon with its mother in happier times. Photo: CHRIS SKIPPER

Much-needed affordable homes set for village

15 affordable homes will be built in Southrepps. Picture: Richard Pike/ NNDC planning documenrts

Former pub up for grabs for £350,000

Hilary Cox, nee Thompson, in front of the building in 2005. This was the year Mrs Thompson opened it as the Cottage pub, decorated with some of her partner's family history items including their links to the fishing industry and lifeboats. Picture: Archant Library

Another empty shop for seaside town after trader decides to cut overheads by drastically downsizing

Sheringham shop owner Cliff Morris, who is dramatically downsizing his business after 33 years of trading. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Most Read

‘Ginormous’ cliff collapse leaves caravans at risk of falling

A huge section of cliff has fallen onto the beach and sea at a caravan park in Trimingham. Picture: Amanda Stephens

Bird-lovers’ shock at Cromer peregrine death

The Cromer peregrine which died on power lines pictured capturing a pigeon with its mother in happier times. Photo: CHRIS SKIPPER

Much-needed affordable homes set for village

15 affordable homes will be built in Southrepps. Picture: Richard Pike/ NNDC planning documenrts

Another empty shop for seaside town after trader decides to cut overheads by drastically downsizing

Sheringham shop owner Cliff Morris, who is dramatically downsizing his business after 33 years of trading. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Former pub up for grabs for £350,000

Hilary Cox, nee Thompson, in front of the building in 2005. This was the year Mrs Thompson opened it as the Cottage pub, decorated with some of her partner's family history items including their links to the fishing industry and lifeboats. Picture: Archant Library

Latest from the North Norfolk News

Another empty shop for seaside town after trader decides to cut overheads by drastically downsizing

Sheringham shop owner Cliff Morris, who is dramatically downsizing his business after 33 years of trading. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

£19m Dyson building at Norfolk school given go-ahead

Image of Gresham’s School, Holt, North Norfolk. Picture: Gresham's School

15 affordable homes to be built on agricultural land despite objections

15 affordable homes will be built in Southrepps. Picture: Richard Pike/ NNDC planning documenrts

Famous wrecked boat revealed by super-low tides

Part of what's left of the hull of the SS Fernebo on Cromer beach. Picture: ALAN TUTT

Youngster’s fundraising efforts for cousin with Motor Neurone Disease top £600 in two weeks

10-year old Nathan Gilbert, who has raised more than £600 for the Motor Neurone Disease Association, gets set to race into the sea at Bacton with mum Yvonne, cousin Victoria and dad Colin. Photo: Submitted
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists