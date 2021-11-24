News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
New online shopping service for Broadland launches

Stuart Anderson

Published: 11:46 AM November 24, 2021
Updated: 12:03 PM November 24, 2021
Hannah Clark the owner and founder of The Scented barn which sells sustainable wax melts.

Hannah Clark, owner and founder of The Scented Barn, one of the Broadland-based businesses which can be found on www.clickitlocal/Broadland. - Credit: Charlie Ottaway

Shoppers across Broadland now have an easy way of supporting local businesses without leaving their sofas thanks to a new online shopping service. 

The website, which can be found at www.clickitlocal/Broadland, lists local businesses which deliver across the district.  

Jo Copplestone, Broadland District Council's portfolio holder for economic development, said: "I am thrilled that we are able to launch Click it Local across the Broadland area, just in time for Christmas.

"We are fortunate to have so many wonderful independent shops in this region and this is yet another way that residents will be able to access them."

Click it Local Co-Founder Steve Koch.

Click it Local Co-Founder Steve Koch. - Credit: Supplied by Click It Local

Among the more than 30 Broadland shops who have signed up to do business through the site are All Planet Kind, Ivy Light, Jessie’s Country Crafts, Candy’s Handmade Gifts, Simply Soaps, Wild Craft Brewery, Lemon Tree, Fine Foods, Harlequin Blooms, Tea Bags and Shoes, Wool Shack, The Scented Barn.

