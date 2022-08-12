Fun times 'arrrgh' back at pirate-themed harbour day

Gallery

The canoe races are a highlight of Cley Harbour Day - even when some of the participants see more of the water than they expected. - Credit: Hanne Siebers

There was canoe racing, a junior costume contest and even someone walking the plank.

The picturesque village of Cley next the Sea has held its first harbour day since 2019, with hundreds of folks getting into the pirate theme by donning tricorne hats, puffy shirts and Jolly Rogers.

Simon Read, Cley Harbour chairman, said it was wonderful to see the festival back after its three-year break.

He said: "It has turned into a great community event. There's a committee that organises it, but we couldn't do it without what seems to be half the village taking part to actually run it."

Hundreds of people flocked to the pirate-themed Cley Harbour Day. - Credit: Hanne Siebers

Pairs of canoes raced up a stretch of the River Glaven and back in a timed competition, with one of the boats tipping over, its crew having to doggy-paddle their way back to dry land.

Youngsters took part costume contest, with the winner getting the honour of ordering a volunteer off 'the plank' and into the river, to be joined by a flock of children in life-vests.

Entertainers included the groups Nelson's Shantymen, Pirate Joe and the Foreign Locals and Steve Sausage. The event raises money for the upkeep and improvements to the harbour.

Youngsters take to oars for the canoe races at Cley Harbour Day. - Credit: Hanne Siebers

