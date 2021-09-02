gallery
Bookworms flock to church for two-day sale as 4,000 books sell
- Credit: Frederic Landes
The pews of a north Norfolk church were filled with far more volumes than just the Holy Bible as scores of people flocked to a book fair.
The Friends of Cley Church hosted the two-day event to cap off August and raise money for the restoration fund of Saint Margaret's, in Cley-next-the-sea.
Dr Victoria Holliday, from the Friends group and the chairman of Cley Parish Council, said the book fair was a new event held to take the place of an annual village fete, which was called off this year due to uncertainty around coronavirus restrictions.
Dr Holliday said between 4,000 and 5,000 of the roughly 8,000 books on offer - which had been donated to the Friends group throughout the year - had sold.
She said: "We were very fortunate because a lot of people did major cleanouts during lockdown, so we benefitted from that.
You may also want to watch:
"We were absolutely overwhelmed by people's generosity."
Dr Holliday said the event included a programme, which featured Cley-based flautist Wyatt Earp and a number of pianists.
Most Read
- 1 Much-loved Sheringham restaurant closes after 36 years
- 2 New £2.5 million Norfolk lifeboat to be named after Prince Philip
- 3 Provide more motorhome facilities - or miss out on tourists, it is warned
- 4 'Wholly inappropriate' - Renewed bid for storage container site slammed
- 5 'Real risk of injury' - Seals continuing to be harassed at Horsey
- 6 Dead whale washes up on north Norfolk beach
- 7 Shelter sees rising reports of feral cats
- 8 Plan to move allotments to make way for housing in Wells
- 9 Two abnormal loads to travel through Norfolk
- 10 Artists get set to throw open studio doors
She said: "The acoustics in the church are fabulous, so it was really lovely to be able to browse the books with music drifting out towards you.
"We've been very fortunate because we've just bought a new piano for the church and our vicar's wife, Brenda Lawry, has really revolutionised music in the church."
Money raised will go towards restoration works at the 14th century building, which is currently in need of a new floor.
But Dr Holliday said the book sale was more than just a fundraiser, and plans were already being made to repeat the event next year.
"The idea was also to have a community event to bring people into the church, see their friends and mingle, which they haven't been able to do in a very long time," she said.
"People were joyful to be out meeting others, and we also had Pimms. A lot of people helped to make it happen and a lot of people came, some from quite far away. Hopefully the book sale with get a bit of a name and continue."