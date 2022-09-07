Festival puts our fabulous freshwaters in focus
- Credit: Archant
Freshwater ecosystems will go under the spotlight at this year's Cley Calling Festival.
There will be four days of events celebrating Norfolk’s wonderful wet landscapes, looking at the threats these habitats face and how conservationists are helping to recover and improve them.
Called Our Watery World, the festival features art, writing, crafts and photography, illustrated talks, guided walks and discovery events such as pond dipping.
Clare Whitelegg, Cley engagement officer for the Norfolk Wildlife Trust, said: “Freshwater is vital for many of Norfolk’s habitats, but it is increasingly burdened by multiple threats, such as pollution, climate change and water abstraction.
“Many of the species that rely on freshwater habitats are often the most threatened.
"Our intention at this year’s Cley Calling is to focus on the beauty and importance of these habitats."
The festival takes place at the NWT's Cley Marshes nature reserve from Thursday, September 15 to Sunday, September 18.
On the Thursday evening NWT ambassador Nick Acheson will be in conversation with naturalist and author Amy-Jane Beer.
They will be discussing the nature of rivers, her adventures and personal connections with them.
On the Friday, visitors can head out on a walk through the north Norfolk coastal landscape with local author and naturalist, David North.
On Friday evening RSPB Haweswater site manager Lee Schofield will talk about his book Wild Fell, which gives a personal account of a decade of work to breathe life back into 3,000 hectares of moorland, mountain, meadows and streams in the Lake District National Park.
Budding wordsmiths are invited to join poet James McDermott on Saturday for a day workshop which explores ‘Feeling Unnatural in Nature’.
Participants will learn tools and techniques to 're-see' the natural world through the written word and explore how the natural world is for everybody to enjoy.
Also on Saturday, there will be a chance to take part in NWT’s ‘Big Beach Clean Up’ and take part in pond-dipping adventures along the reserve’s dykes and around its pools and ponds.
On the Sunday with artist Alice Lee will lead a workshop creating bird mobiles.
For the full festival programme and to book tickets visit: www.cleycalling.com.