A special event which saw village windows transformed into an advent calender proved so popular last year it is being run again this Christmas.

Cley next the sea is set to sparkle from Wednesday, December 1, when nine windows in the village will be decorated and illuminated between 4pm and 8pm.

They will be joined the following day by another window and so on until Christmas Eve, when around 45 windows will be on show.

They will then be lit up each evening until January 6.

Maps showing the window trail, organised by and raising funds for Cley Harbour, can be collected from Picnic Fayre deli, Artemis gift shop, The George and Dragon PH, the Harnser or Made in Cley, or downloaded from www.cleyharbour.co.uk.

Each day’s windows will be featured on all social media platforms, by searching for Cley Harbour, so everyone will be able to admire them, even if they cannot get to see them in person.

Last Christmas, the event gained thousands of followers on social media across the world.

Also making a re-appearance will be Carols on the Quay, near Cley Windmill on Saturday, December 18, between 5pm and 7pm.

This event will include carol singing, a brass band, mulled wine and a raffle.

Weather permitting, Father Christmas will arrive by boat at around 6.30pm.

Simon Read, chairman of Cley Harbour, said: “In recent years, the harbour at Cley has been brought back to life as a result of a lot of hard work by the local community with support from the parish council.

"More work is needed to maintain and improve the harbour, so we are running this event as a fundraiser and anyone wishing to donate can do so by finding Cley Harbour on justgiving.com or by dropping a donation through the special letterbox at Porticus in the High Street.

"We look forward to welcoming visitors to Cley to enjoy the window trail and hope perhaps they’ll visit our fantastic shops, galleries and pubs while they’re here.

"Cley Advent Windows is a very special way to spread some Christmas cheer and we are so grateful to our friends and supporters in the village who have come together to create their windows – it wouldn’t happen without them."











