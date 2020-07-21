Village celebrates as community toilet opening is streamed live

At the opening of the Cley Curloo were, from left, Cley Parish Council chairman Dr Victoria Holliday, district council Coastal ward councillor Karen Ward, district councillor Emma Spagnola and parish council vice-chair Richard Allen. Picture: Cley Parish Council Archant

A new public toilet has officially opened in the north Norfolk village of Cley next the Sea.

District councillor Emma Spagnola cut the ribbon to open the Cley Curloo piublic toilet. Picture: Cley Parish Council District councillor Emma Spagnola cut the ribbon to open the Cley Curloo piublic toilet. Picture: Cley Parish Council

The Cley Curloo - so named because the curlew is the symbol of the village - cost around £35,800, raised over two years through grants and other community fundraising efforts.

A socially-distanced opening ceremony was streamed live over social media on July 20, with North Norfolk District Councillor Emma Spagnola cutting the ribbon.

Cley Parish Council chairman Dr Victoria Holliday said she was thankful to everyone who contributed to the project.

Dr Holliday said: “The quality of build is tremendous, many thanks to his hardworking crew.

“Having raised the money to build this magnificent amenity, we now need to raise all the money to keep it open. We’re expecting that grateful visitors will be happy to pay to ‘have a pee in Cley next the Sea’, so have built in a donation box and designed a QR code to take them to our fundraising page.”

