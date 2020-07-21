Search

Advanced search

Village celebrates as community toilet opening is streamed live

PUBLISHED: 11:07 21 July 2020 | UPDATED: 11:46 21 July 2020

At the opening of the Cley Curloo were, from left, Cley Parish Council chairman Dr Victoria Holliday, district council Coastal ward councillor Karen Ward, district councillor Emma Spagnola and parish council vice-chair Richard Allen. Picture: Cley Parish Council

At the opening of the Cley Curloo were, from left, Cley Parish Council chairman Dr Victoria Holliday, district council Coastal ward councillor Karen Ward, district councillor Emma Spagnola and parish council vice-chair Richard Allen. Picture: Cley Parish Council

Archant

A new public toilet has officially opened in the north Norfolk village of Cley next the Sea.

District councillor Emma Spagnola cut the ribbon to open the Cley Curloo piublic toilet. Picture: Cley Parish CouncilDistrict councillor Emma Spagnola cut the ribbon to open the Cley Curloo piublic toilet. Picture: Cley Parish Council

The Cley Curloo - so named because the curlew is the symbol of the village - cost around £35,800, raised over two years through grants and other community fundraising efforts.

A socially-distanced opening ceremony was streamed live over social media on July 20, with North Norfolk District Councillor Emma Spagnola cutting the ribbon.

You may also want to watch:

Cley Parish Council chairman Dr Victoria Holliday said she was thankful to everyone who contributed to the project.

Dr Holliday said: “The quality of build is tremendous, many thanks to his hardworking crew.

“Having raised the money to build this magnificent amenity, we now need to raise all the money to keep it open. We’re expecting that grateful visitors will be happy to pay to ‘have a pee in Cley next the Sea’, so have built in a donation box and designed a QR code to take them to our fundraising page.”

MORE: Joy as coastal resort gets its first public toilet





















If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Norfolk News. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

‘Huge explosion’ heard as bomb is detonated at golf course

A bomb disposal team was called to The Royal Cromer Golf Club on Monday afternoon after a mortar bomb was discovered on the course. Picture: Jo Clark

Historic Norfolk manor house with 10 bedrooms and a swimming pool goes up for sale for £2.75m

For the first time in 45 years, Wiveton House is on the market for £2.75m. Picture: Sowerbys

Luxury yacht builder creates more than 100 new jobs

Oyster Yachts, with local shipyards in Wroxham and Ashmanhaugh, has announced it is recruiting.

Is ‘summer of staycation’ a myth or a hit in north Norfolk?

The Proctor family from Newcastle were taking a staycation in north Norfolk. From left, Zac, Jennifer and Patricia Proctor. Picture: Stuart Anderson

11 Norfolk attractions that have reopened for the summer holidays

Joyland in Great Yarmouth is one of the Norfolk attractions that has reopened in time for the summer holidays, pictured is Emily Mhishi, five, and her sister and brother, Louise, 11, and Jake, 13, enjoying the rides. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Most Read

‘Huge explosion’ heard as bomb is detonated at golf course

A bomb disposal team was called to The Royal Cromer Golf Club on Monday afternoon after a mortar bomb was discovered on the course. Picture: Jo Clark

Historic Norfolk manor house with 10 bedrooms and a swimming pool goes up for sale for £2.75m

For the first time in 45 years, Wiveton House is on the market for £2.75m. Picture: Sowerbys

Luxury yacht builder creates more than 100 new jobs

Oyster Yachts, with local shipyards in Wroxham and Ashmanhaugh, has announced it is recruiting.

Is ‘summer of staycation’ a myth or a hit in north Norfolk?

The Proctor family from Newcastle were taking a staycation in north Norfolk. From left, Zac, Jennifer and Patricia Proctor. Picture: Stuart Anderson

11 Norfolk attractions that have reopened for the summer holidays

Joyland in Great Yarmouth is one of the Norfolk attractions that has reopened in time for the summer holidays, pictured is Emily Mhishi, five, and her sister and brother, Louise, 11, and Jake, 13, enjoying the rides. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the North Norfolk News

Stunning drone footage shows Norfolk coast from new angle

Commerial drone pilot Joshua Paul Gardner, who lives in Beeston, has made a stunning video of the north Norfolk coast. Picture: www.joshuapaulgardner.com

Luxury yacht builder creates more than 100 new jobs

Oyster Yachts, with local shipyards in Wroxham and Ashmanhaugh, has announced it is recruiting.

Village celebrates as community toilet opening is streamed live

At the opening of the Cley Curloo were, from left, Cley Parish Council chairman Dr Victoria Holliday, district council Coastal ward councillor Karen Ward, district councillor Emma Spagnola and parish council vice-chair Richard Allen. Picture: Cley Parish Council

Norfolk Loo Lady welcomes ‘fantastic’ news for more accessible toilets

Emma Spagnola

Two people pulled from the water in dramatic Sea Palling rescue

The air ambulance was called to Sea Palling on Monday July 20, after two people got into difficulty in the water. Picture: Supplied